Two Inches of Fresh Snow at Wolf Creek

Wolf Creek Ski Area received 2″ from the latest storm bringing our year-to-date snowfall total to 43″.

Snow Report for Friday, December 15

Summit Base Depth: 14″

Midway Base Depth: 13″

New Snow (24 Hours): 0″

New Snow (48 Hours): 2″

New Snow (72 Hours): 2″

New Snow (7 Days): 2″

Latest Storm Total: 2″

Year-to-Date: 43″

Wolf Creek is OPEN for the Season!

Alberta, Treasure, Bonanza, Raven, Elma and Nova lifts are operating from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The Meadow Loop of the Nordic Track was groomed November 28.

The Cosmic Mountaineering Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 17.

Wolf Creek Lodge, Pathfinder Bar, Prospector Grill, Base Camp and Continental Espresso Bar are open for the season.

The Ski School is available for both adults and children, including the Wolf Pup Program with the Magic Carpet running for lessons.

The Ski Rental and BoarderDome are open, as well as Treasure Sports. Stop by Noel Sports at Wolf Creek Ski Area today to get the best price on the gear you need to hit the slopes… 30%-50% off Ski & Snowboard Equipment from: Salomon, Voormi, Burton, Union, Smith, Scarpa, Garmont, APEX, Atomic,and G3.

Gift Cards and Group Lessons are now available on the eStore.

Check www.wolfcreekski.com for the most up-to-date information.