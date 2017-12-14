PHOTO ESSAY: Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, 2017

The performances of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir are the crescendo to many meetings, plenty of volunteer efforts and hours of practice. The audience enjoys the performances with little knowledge of all the fun and hard work the girls and their fearless director, Linda Parker, have put into the productions.

The December 7 performance of “Jingle All The Way” was just as jolly as a body can get. The girls sang several numbers with warm Christmas Spirit. The packed pews of The Community United Methodist Church enjoyed singing along with the girls, in pleasant harmony, on a few traditional Holiday songs.

The Girls are fundraising for another musical journey to a far away place. Last year the girls enjoyed the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City. This year the Choir is planning an incredible trip to New York City.

In this Photo Essay, I’ve tried to show the behind the scenes, pre-performance preparations, sound checks, the anxious anticipation and excitement of being on stage. It is a tremendous opportunity for these young girls to express and grow in their love of music.

The PSGC would welcome donations and are currently offering a chocolate candy bar fund raiser. For more information go to their website www.singpagosa.org