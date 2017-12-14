Masons Celebrate 116 Years in Pagosa Springs on Saturday

By Richard Y. Wholf

The installation of the Masonic lodge officers will be held at 227 Lewis St. on Saturday December 16, 2017 at 2:00pm, and a special invitation is extended to the public as well as all Masons residing or visiting Pagosa Springs.

Masons are men who profess a faith in God, and they use the tools of moral and ethical truths to serve mankind. Freemasonry is not a religion, rather it is a wonderful moral system that’s veiled in allegory and illustrated by symbols. Freemasonry is a human institution, and is set up to inspire and assist its members to live the life of a gentleman. It is a brotherhood that transcends all religious, ethnic, social, cultural and educational differences. Each Mason recognizes his responsibility for justice, truth, charity, enlightenment, freedom, liberty, honesty, civility, tolerance, patience, and integrity in all aspects of human endeavor. A Mason is all this and more.

New officers for Pagosa Lodge #114 are Richard Wholf, Worshipful Master-Elect; Willie Reynolds, PM, Senior Warden; Drake Stewart, Junior Warden; Jon Bower, PM, Treasurer; Nick Tallent, Secretary; Adam Buttons, Senior Steward; Bob Sprague, PM, Junior Steward; Ronnie Maez, PM, Senior Deacon; James Hawkins, PM, Junior Deacon; Mason Carpenter, PM, Tiler; Robert Case, PM, Chaplin.

The installation ceremony will be lead by Worshipful Brother Don Jeter, District Lecturer and PM, Durango-San Juan Lodge No. 46. He will be assisted by Richard Rohrbacher, Worshipful Master-Elect of Durango-San Juan Lodge No. 46, as Marshal, and Bob Case, PM, as Chaplin.

Pagosa Springs Masonic Lodge, A.F. and A.M. No. 114 was established in 1902 and will be celebrating its 116th year in our community. Over the years, many prominent members of the community have served as Worshipful Master and in other offices. Many of our nation’s early patriots were Freemasons, as well as thirteen signers of the Constitution, and 14 American presidents have been Masons beginning with George Washington.

If you plan to attend, please call 505-927-9182.