LIBRARY NEWS: Three Holiday Events for All Ages

The first of three special free Christmas food-themed events for all ages takes place today (Thursday, December 14) from 4-6pm when your library hosts a hot chocolate hullabaloo. Bring your family and friends and celebrate the holidays with us as you create your own seasonable crafts to take home while drinking hot cocoa.

Next up is a cookie cook-off on Wednesday, December 20 from 2-3pm. You are asked to bake and bring in two dozen cookies to share. Participants will judge the other entrants’ cookies and vote on which is their favorite in each of three age categories – 13 and younger, teens and adults. Bring a list of the ingredients in your cookies – and please, no peanuts or peanut products. Registration is required. Parents or adult caregivers must attend with their children.

Then join us for an event to create candy and chocolate holiday treats on Thursday, December 21 from 4-6pm. Put your creative talents to the test and indulge your sweet tooth. Using candy and chocolate, we will be making holiday goodies everyone will enjoy.

We hope these all-ages special events help make your holidays joyful for you, your family and friends.

All-ages holiday movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, December 15) from 2-3:30pm for a G-rated holiday movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Teen bookclub tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, December 15) from 2-3pm seventh-12th graders will discuss “Bone Gap” by Laura Ruby and enjoy free snacks.

Otaku for teens

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets on Monday, December 18 from 4-5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for fifth-12th grades.

Spanish conversation

Wednesday, December 20 from 4-5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration required.

Free reading with therapy dogs

Next Thursday, December 21 from 10-11 a.m., youngsters from K-fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4–5:30 p.m. for teens in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Free computer/technology classes

Join us from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, December 18 to learn about Facebook business pages. No registration required.

Adult education

Our PALS program – Pagosa Adult Learning Services – takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note: No session December 18, 19, 21, 26 or 28.

Tech Time

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.



Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Christmas book for youngsters

“Exploring the Bible” by David Murray is a Bible-reading plan for kids ages 6-12 covering one day at a time throughout the year.

Spanish books

“La Vida es Una Pinata” by Ismael Cala uses the piñata as a metaphor to explain essential values. “Federico en su Balcon” by Carlos Fuentes opens with two legends, Nietzsche and Loredan, exchanging thoughts on power, love, justice and loyalty. “Despierta Tu Heroe Interior” by Victor Hugo Manzanilla describes seven steps to help you make your life’s story worth telling. “El Pais Del Diablo” by Perla Sujez is set in an indigenous village in Patagonia.

Nonfiction

“Alone” by Brett Archibald is the true story of a man washed overboard into the Indian Ocean. “An American Family” by Khizr Khan is a patriotic memoir by a Muslin American Gold Star father. “Everything You Need to Know about Social Media (Without Having to Call a Kid)” by Greta Van Susteren is a guide to living well on social media. “Scalia Speaks” by Antonin Scalia is a collection of the best speeches of the late Supreme Court Justice. “Breaking Free” by Rachel Jeffs is the memoir of a woman who escaped polygamy, the FLDS cult and her father. “Shame Nation” by Sue Scheff explores the global epidemic of online hate. “Promise Me, Dad” by Joe Biden is a memoir that chronicles the last year of the vice president’s son’s life. “Fifty Years of 60 Minutes” by Jeff Fager documents TV’s most influential news broadcast. “Small Business” by Andy Anderson explains how to start and build a successful business from scratch.

Thrillers and suspense

“My Sister’s Bones” by Nuala Ellwood is a thriller set in Syria. “A Night in the Cemetery and Other Stories of Crime & Suspense” by Anton Chekhov is the English-language debut of this collection.

Other novels

“Past Perfect” by Danielle Steel is the story of two families living 100 years apart who meet in a San Francisco mansion. “If Not For You” by Debbie Macomber tells of a young woman who moves to Oregon to escape her controlling parents. “Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Mbue follows a Cameroon immigrant living working for a senior Lehman Brothers executive.

Short stories

“The Best American Short Stories 2016” is introduced by Junot Diaz.

DVDs

“Westworld” is season one. “Martian Child” is a family film. “The Living Daylights” stars Timothy Dalron as Agent 007. “How Colors Affect You: What Science Reveals” by William Lidwell contains six 30-minute lectures.

CDs

“Past Perfect” by Danielle Steel is the story of two families living 100 years apart who meet in a San Francisco. Mansion. “We Are All Shipwrecks” by Kelly Grey Carlisle provides redemption after a woman goes back in time to explore her mother’s murder. “Smile at Fear” by Pema Chodron is part of the Personal Growth/Buddhism series. “Speaking in Bones” by Kathy Reichs is a Temperance Brennan mystery.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Thanks for our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Julie Gates and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“We should go get a checkup the way we go to the gym…instead of waiting for something to go wrong.” – Kate Walsh, who played a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice,” on what she’s learned about the importance of preventive care since being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org