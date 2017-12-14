ACA Open Enrollment Ends Tomorrow Friday, Dec. 15

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) in 2017 ends tomorrow, Friday, December 15. Previously, open enrollment lasted until the end of January, so the enrollment period for this year has been cut in half.

But, if you miss the December deadline, you may still qualify to enroll. For example, you are eligible if you have lost your health care coverage. If you lost your job and your employer-sponsored health care plan, or you are recently divorced or legally separated or your spouse has died and you are no longer covered under your spouse’s insurance plan, you will usually have 60 days from the date of that loss to sign up.

Other life-changing events may also qualify you to enroll after the original deadline: getting married, moving, having a child, adopting a child or placing a child in foster care.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, only 5 percent of uninsured persons know when the enrollment period ends, so it seems quite likely that many of those who need to sign up with ACA for the first time will miss the of official deadline. If that happens to you, don’t assume you are out of luck. While the special enrollment period is usually 60 days, you should contact HealthCare.gov or the Marketplace Call Center at (800) 318-2596 to make certain, as well as to ensure that you qualify.

The December 15 deadline is also important for those already on one of the ACA policies. If people do nothing, they will be automatically re-enrolled in their current plan if it is still offered. However, many of those plans have been changed and premiums may be higher. Once the December deadline has passed, enrollees will not be able to make changes, so they need to be sure they are on the policy that best meets their needs. There are some new, alternative plans, and some may actually be less expensive.

Some insurance carriers have pulled out of the ACA exchanges altogether. Many enrollees have received notice that their 2017 policies will no longer be available in 2018. Someone whose plan has been discontinued will be automatically enrolled in a similar plan, but premiums may have increased and covered services may not be the same. So, it is important for enrollees to verify the new policy is the one they want.