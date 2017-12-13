VIDEO: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Returns to Community Concert Hall Dec. 19

Jumpin’, jivin’ swing renaissance band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (BBVD) returns to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 7:30pm, with its “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party,” a live version of BBVD’s perennial popular album, “Everything You Want for Christmas.”

Contributing architects of this generation’s swing music revitalization, the zoot-suit clad band has delivered a series of contemporary recordings and super-sizzling live performances, fashioned from the swinging days of the ’40s and ’50s.

BBVD’s sound is a successful fusion of classic jazz, swing, Dixieland and big band music. Songs have passed into the classic American songbook, playing alongside pop standard songs in film and television, including reality competitions such as “Dancing With the Stars.”

Formed originally in Los Angeles in 1992, BBVD had by 1993 established a legendary residency at Los Angeles’ Brown Derby nightclub and gained mainstream popularity with the breakthrough performance in the movie “Swingers.”

Today, BBVD has endured as one of the most popular touring bands on the road, carrying on the tradition of the legendary big bands and orchestras. BBVD has performed to sell-out audiences and at world class events, including Super Bowl XXXIII with Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan.

Here’s the group performing on ‘Dancing with the Stars…”

The band’s name dates back to 1989 when bandleader Scotty Morris enjoyed an auspicious meeting with blues guitar legend Albert Collins. Morris, who had just launched a three-piece jazz, blues and swing combo, asked Collins to autograph a promotional concert poster, and he signed it “To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy.” The name stuck.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all original core line-up includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger).

This year BBVD released its 11th studio album – Louie, Louie, Louie – a salute to the music of Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima, which chronicles the evolution of swing, jazz and popular music through the songs and personalities of these giants of American culture. The group looks forward to celebrating 25 years in 2018.

Tickets for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy ($44/$54) are available on-line at www.durangoconcerts.com or call 970.247.7657, or visit the Ticket Office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave., Downtown Durango. Ticket Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10am-6pm, and Saturdays, 10am-4 pm. All sales final.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.