Start 2018 Off on the Right Foot, with a ‘First Day Hike’

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to welcome in the new year by once again participating in First Day Hikes. Over 30 events are scheduled in state parks across Colorado on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

“Each year, we’ve had a growing number of our parks offering First Day Hike events as part of this national effort to get people outdoors and into state parks,” said CPW Director Bob Broscheid. “First Day Hikes are a great way to cure cabin fever and celebrate the New Year in our amazing state with a walk or hike in one of our beautiful state parks.”

Coloradans can find a nearby First Day Hike by visiting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife First Day Hikes web page, or by locating an event on the stateparks.org website. First Day Hikes was created to offer everyone an opportunity to begin the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors at a state park close to home.

Visitors to Colorado State Parks can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, experience spectacular views and vistas and, in many parks, benefit from the company of a knowledgeable state park guide on hikes ranging from half-mile fun walks to challenging five-mile hikes. In addition, most parks offer refreshments as well as giveaways provided by a Colorado Parks Foundation grant.

According to the National Association of State Park Directors, 1,300 First Day Hikes were offered across all 50 states in 2017, with 61,800 participants covering more than 111,850 miles.

First Day Hikes originated more than 25 years ago with the goal of promoting both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. Getting outside and unplugging from daily technology creates a unique connection with nature that promotes physical and mental well-being and encourages creativity and stewardship of our shared resources in kids and adults alike.

Whether planning to participate in a First Day Hike, reserving a spring campsite or scheduling hunter education courses, you can start your 2018 outdoor adventures by visiting cpw.state.co.us.