Join the Chamber’s ‘Maximizing’ Class Next Monday

by · December 13, 2017

The Pagosa Springs Chamber invites its members to join us for a ‘Maximizing Your Membership Class.’

The class will take place on Monday, December 18 from 9-10am in the Conference Room at the Chamber/Visitors Center on Hot Springs Boulevard.

We will provide a light breakfast and a review of chamber benefits that you may not be utilizing.

You will receive:

  • A current referral report for your business
  • A review of your key words and business listing
  • A discussion of key word trends on our chamber website as well as top categories.

In addition, we will review your current business key words, business listings and make any adjustments at the end of the session.

Please call the Pagosa Springs Chamber at 970-264-2360 before Friday December 15 at 4pm to sign up for this FREE class on Monday December 18.

If you have any questions, please contact Debra at info@pagosachamber.com or give us a call at (970)264-2360.

