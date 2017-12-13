EDITORIAL: The People vs. the Sixth Judicial District, Part One

After sweeping the floors in the multi-purpose room at Pagosa Peak Open School following our “After School Club” activities yesterday afternoon, Tuesday December 12, I hurried home and slapped together a peanut butter sandwich… grabbed my computer case and camera… and set out walking the two blocks down the 4th Street alley to the Middle School library.

That walk takes me past the Archuleta County Administration Building at 4th and Lewis Streets… formerly the Archuleta County Education Center… and also formerly the home of Archuleta County High School, a drop-out recovery program that thrived here for several years until the Archuleta School District started its own program at the high school.

In the library, the Archuleta School Board was just finishing up a work session that included a couple of Powerpoint presentations by Middle School staff, some of whom have become politically active in statewide efforts to improve Colorado education outcomes. One of the issues of most concern, it seems, is the state’s financial funding scheme.

Following the work session, the School Board handled some non-controversial business — including a “clean audit” report delivered by Drew Lehr from Holscher, Mayberry & Company, LLC. You can download the draft audit report here17ASD_AuditDraft.

The controversial part of the meeting came near its conclusion, when two representatives of the Sixth Judicial District — Court Administrator Eric Hogue and Chief Judge Jeff Wilson — stepped up to the podium, to request an endorsement from the School Board.

As many of our readers are aware, the Sixth Judicial District has abandoned its courtrooms and offices in the downtown County Courthouse and moved its operations to Durango, on a “temporary basis.” The excuse given by the Judicial District for this “temporary” move is that the Courthouse is unsafe.

Several scientific reports from several environmental testing companies and agencies have thus far failed to find any evidence of harmful levels of air pollution within the building, but the Judicial District nevertheless located a “third-party hygienist” who could confirm that dangerous conditions existed in the building, based upon as-yet-unidentified employee “symptoms.” The hygienist (whose name I do not know) has essentially ordered the Sixth Judicial staff to find other facilities for their court operations.

As Administrator Hogue explained, the courts had been offered, a few weeks ago, the use of the County Administration Building on Lewis Street, with the idea that the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and their staff would occupy the former courtrooms and court offices in the Courthouse — at some inconvenience to the County staff, of course.

The Judicial District rejected that offer in a letter that detailed the numerous reasons why the Administration Building was unsuitable, including a mention of its proximity to the Middle School. The letter suggested that people involved with the courts are potentially dangerous individuals, and that the School District would not appreciate the idea of dangerous individuals coming and going from a building located right across the street from the Middle School.

The courts, however, are required by law to perform their duties within Archuleta County, so clearly the decision to relocate to Durango is only a “temporary” solution.

Or… maybe… not so temporary?

Mr. Hogue explained that, subsequent to rejecting the BOCC offer, the Judicial District had engaged a local real estate agent and visited every conceivable commercial space in Archuleta County, but found no suitable space available. The courts are legally required to operate within the boundaries of an incorporated town or city, and the Town of Pagosa Springs is the only incorporated municipality in Archuleta County — so, as Mr. Hogue explained, his search for commercial rental space had been limited to the Town limits. That’s actually not much of a limitation, because almost all of the commercial or government properties in the county are located within the Town boundaries anyway.

Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson explained to the School Board that, while the County Administration Building is not a perfect choice for the courts, it seems to be the only option available. We heard a bit of discussion about whether the people going in and out of a judicial building — people engaged in criminal trials, divorce actions, child custody battles, civil lawsuits and so on — posed a significant threat to the children attending the Middle School, and the Judge did not discount possible adverse results, should some type of deadly or harmful action take place.

Unlikely, he thought. But possible.

School District Superintendent Linda Reed thoughtfully pointed out that finding a parking space on Lewis Street during business hours can be extremely challenging, and also noted that the street is briefly closed to through traffic during school bus drop-off and pick-up periods in the morning and afternoon.

School Board member Bruce Dryburgh asked Mr. Hogue if he would please provide a list of the commercial spaces rejected by the Judicial District, and the reasons why they were rejected. Mr. Dryburgh implied that full transparency would be essential if the School Board were going to weigh in on this controversy.

We then heard from School Board President Greg Schick.

Mr. Schick, who grew up in Pagosa Springs and graduated from Pagosa Springs High School back in the 1960s, is usually one of the most mild-mannered government officials I chance to come across in my reporting work.

We could see last night, however, that the discussion had raised some serious concerns for President Schick, and his voice was a bit more… shall we say, forceful… than usual?

Mr. Schick, addressing the Judicial District representatives:

“I would like a brief explanation of why you are can’t use the courtrooms in the existing Courthouse, now.”

Mr. Hogue:

“We didn’t come here this evening to debate our ability to use the existing Courthouse. That’s an entirely different subject.”

Mr. Schick:

“Why can’t you use that facility? Why were you kicked out, or why can you not use those courtrooms?”

Judge Wilson:

“We won’t use them because they are not safe.”

Mr. Schick:

“Did you have enough square footage? Enough office space?”

Judge Wilson:

“Absolutely not.”

Mr. Schick sought to confirm that the move would be temporary. The judge stated that the courts would likely occupy the building for several years — presumably until the County built a new Justice Center.

Mr. Schick:

“I know you don’t want to debate it. But as a temporary fix, why can’t you occupy the court space that has been used for years and years and years?”

That is to say, the space that’s been used for the past 90 years.

Read Part Two, tomorrow…