EDITORIAL: Fascinating Facts About Future Facilities, Part Two

While an unknown percentage of the workers in Archuleta County continue to live in tents and automobiles due to a severe housing crisis, our local governments continue to plan new multi-million-dollar public facilities.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is in the midst of constructing a lovely new “Overlook” viewing platform to draw tourists to the San Juan River, where — during the summer tourist season — they will be able to observe vacationing families enjoying the rocks and water.

The previous and much smaller “Overlook” platform had been deteriorating for the past few years, and needed to be replaced — by something much larger and more expensive, apparently. Prior to the construction of these viewing platforms, tourist had been required to observe the river activities from one of two bridges… each located a stone’s throw away, to the east and west.

It appears, from the Town’s 2018 budget, that the Overlook deck will cost about $450,000. The same Town budget includes $50,000 to help solve the affordable housing problem.

The Town Council is currently in discussions about the construction of a new $9 million Town Shop to house its Streets Department and its Parks Department.

Next month, we will apparently learn more about Archuleta School District’s plans for new (or perhaps remodeled) facilities, with a possible application for a BEST grant scheduled for late February. We touched on those plans briefly, yesterday in Part One.

Last week, the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held another discussion with facilitator Yvonne Wilcox, to refine somewhat the planning for a future “justice center” she’d previously helped the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) develop. During that conversation, we heard two commissioners talk about “downsizing” the plan for a new jail and Sheriff’s offices. The previous plan had failed to win voter approval in November.

Maybe small is actually beautiful?

Much of the conversation centered on how to win the voters over to a new plan to be developed by next March. But maybe there’s another way to replace the County’s abandoned downtown facilities? One that doesn’t require voter approval?

I sat down with local businessman Mark Weiler last week, to discuss a funding plan he recently suggested to the BOCC. I don’t claim to understand all the details of Mr. Weiler’s funding model — I’m not a banker or finance person — but here’s how I understood the idea.

The County currently has a large sum of money stashed away in various savings accounts, as a result of careful spending habits over the past six or seven years. Rather than wait until November to find out if the voters will change their evil ways and approve new County justice facilities, the County could begin building a new jail this coming spring on property offered by the Fred Harman Art Museum in Harman Park. Typically, a large public facility takes more than a year to build — perhaps 18 months or more? Mr. Weiler’s idea is to spread the payments for the project over that extended building period. “The “Pay as You Go” plan.

Let’s say, for example, that the County decided to dedicate $2 million towards justice facility construction in their 2018 budget. The construction could begin using money the County already has available. By next summer, the County will have collected most of its 2018 property taxes, and could then set aside even more money, to continue the construction. By 2020, the project might be complete — a smaller version than what was proposed during the 2017 election, perhaps, but something we could be proud of nevertheless.

And all funded without a tax increase.

With that idea in mind, we should take a look at the Powerpoint presentation that will be discussed today, Tuesday December 12, at the BOCC’s 1:30pm budget approval meeting.

Unlike the Town of Pagosa Springs administration, which included its entire 75-page budget in last week’s meeting packet, the County has been reluctant (or unable) to share the line item details of its budget with the local taxpayers. If you download the information packet for today’s meeting, you will not find the actual budget included. Instead, you will find a cursory 11-page Powerpoint overview.

You can download that summary heredownload that summary here.

While even an 11-page Powerpoint is more information than some taxpayers would find interesting, it’s nevertheless a legal requirement that the BOCC hold a public hearing on its budget, prior to adoption. Legally, the BOCC must hear from the public and, legally, must take their comments into consideration. Legally, the public must be shown not only the proposed expenditures for 2018, but also the expenditures from the past three years — for comparison. The Powerpoint we will see presented today does not give us any detailed information whatsoever about the past three years.

How the public can offer pertinent and insightful comments based on vague policy statements, like the ones shown in the above Powerpoint slide — without access to a full budget document — I am at a loss to explain.

But here’s the Powerpoint slide I meant to show you. The slide that includes $2 million in “Justice System Cap Improvements”…

As we see in this cursory summary, the County Road & Bridge Department will be spending about $8.2 million, while bringing in only about $6 million in revenue. The presentation states that, despite spending $2.2 million more than available revenues, the Road & Bridge Fund will still have a healthy fund balance remaining.

The curious new addition to the County budget, for 2018, is the item called “Justice System Cap Improvements” — short for “Justice System Capital Improvements.” We can assume that this item, inserted into next year’s budget, is evidence that the BOCC is seriously considering Mr. Weiler’s “Pay as You Go” construction plan for a replacement County jail.

Two years ago, during a “New County Facilities” presentation by architect Bob Johnson, I asked a question that none of the commissioners seemed the slightest bit interested in asking. What would it cost us, to completely remodel our existing County jail — you know, the one with the new roof that has been abandoned since April 2015 — to completely remodel that jail into a “state of the art” facility.

Mr. Johnson gave a rough estimate of $2 million.

Could the BOCC take the $2 million they have now inserted into their 2018 budget to pay for Justice Center Capital Improvements, and completely remodel our existing jail into a “state of the art” facility? And open its doors by next November?

Not a chance in hell.