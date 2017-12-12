Archuleta County Adopts Community Plan Update

By John Shepard

The Archuleta County Planning Commission has adopted a comprehensive update to the Archuleta County Community Plan.

The Community Plan provides a vision for the future development of Archuleta County, from Navajo Reservoir to the West Fork, first developed through extensive public input in 2001. The 2017 revision updates demographic and economic information, and works to clarify policies, goals and action items, with an executive summary, three sections, and appendices.

The Natural Environment Section covers Natural Resources and Hazards; and Community Character. Public lands are an essential feature of Archuleta County, without about 50% of the county in Federal ownership and 15% owned by the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. Water and land use planning is a growing state-wide concern. Natural resources, such as geothermal energy, oil and gas, and aggregate minerals, are essential to our local economy and infrastructure. Archuleta County is also home to endangered and threatened species and their habitat, in particular the Pagosa skyrocket, listed in 2011. Multiple natural and man-made hazards challenge us in our high-mountain location, with wildfire and flooding particular concerns for development.

Community Character is more difficult to define, but we see it around us every day. Ancestral Puebloans made their homes at Chimney Rock National Monument, within the Southern Ute Indian Tribe (SUIT) Reservation. Today we have a rich agricultural and ranching heritage — the 2012 Ag Census counted 372 farms — with a growing tourism-based economy. Preservation of farm and ranch land is a high priority. Our community of communities each has their own character, from Pagosa Springs to Chromo, Aspen Springs to Arboles. The typical suburban, cookie-cutter design of much of America doesn’t necessarily fit well in Southwest Colorado.

The Built Environment Section discusses Economic Development and Housing; and Transportation and Public Facilities. With an estimated population of 12,854, the county was the 4th fastest-growing in Colorado last year on a percentage basis, with a 3.8% year-on-year gain. The Town of Pagosa Springs grew by 4.4% year-on-year, with a population of 1,838 in 2016, placing the town among the top 20 fastest-growing places in Colorado. Employment is also growing again, particularly in retail and health services. About half of local jobs are self-employment, in line with economic development trends favoring entrepreneurism, and retention and expansion of local enterprises. Affordable housing remains a challenge, as in many attractive mountain towns, as local wages lag behind rising rent and costs of building. Policy responses will have to consider both incentives and regulations.

Local government and private utilities provide transportation and public facilities — public roads and multimodal transport, water and sewer service, schools, public safety, special districts, and private utilities. Water and wastewater treatment are specific and continuing concerns. In some areas, special districts provide water and/or sewer service, but aging infrastructure and practical access to water sources pose a challenge to increasing density. Any new subdivisions must demonstrate adequate water supply with sufficient quality, quantity, and dependability. Roads also limit development potential—the County does not accept new roads for County maintenance, and any new subdivisions must maintain their own local roads.

The Land Use Section covers Growth Management; and Implementation. In 2001, the Planning Commission adopted a Future Land Use Map, which provided the basis for county-wide zoning in 2006. This plan update clarifies growth policies and action items, which the Planning Commission will use to revise the map, in cooperation with the Town of Pagosa Springs, special districts, property owners and others. The overall goal: Growth and development are managed to preserve and enhance the quality of life that attracted original settlers, more recent arrivals, and tourists to Archuleta County.

The first Implementation Item will be to review, update and clarify the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations. The Planning Commission and County staff will also be working to implement a revised Hazard Mitigation Plan, improve broadband access, conserve agricultural and open lands, conserve wildlife habitat, and promote economic development and affordable housing.

The Archuleta County Community Plan serves as the master plan document for Archuleta County outside the Town of Pagosa Springs. At their meeting on October 11, 2017, the Planning Commission unanimously adopted the revised plan, based on 18-months of review and public input. On November 21, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously concurred in endorsing the Community Plan.

Reviewing and updating the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations—the County’s subdivision and zoning codes — will be the first step in implementing the Community Plan.

For more information, see the Archuleta County Planning Department webpage at https://www.archuletacounty.org/.

John Shepard is Archuleta County’s Planning Manager.