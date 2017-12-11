Jerry Wills Promoted to LPEA District Manager in Pagosa

Jerry Wills has been promoted to the new position of Pagosa Springs District Manager for La Plata Electric Association (LPEA), responsible for management of all LPEA employees and operations in Archuleta County.

Development of the new manager position in Pagosa Springs is expected to increase efficiency and further service to LPEA’s member-owners.

Wills has served at LPEA since 1983, initially hired as a Meter Reader Collector. By 1985 he’d entered the cooperative’s Apprentice Lineman Program and earned his Journeyman Lineman in 1989.

After working for several years on the line crews, Wills was promoted to Working Foreman, overseeing and supervising daily tasks, and ensuring the safety of a team of men in the field. He served in this position for nearly 22 years until his promotion to Pagosa Line Superintendent in 2015, where he oversaw day-to-day operations of all line crews based in LPEA’s Pagosa Springs office.

“LPEA is fortunate to have Jerry on our team,” said CEO Mike Dreyspring. “This was such a natural progression because of his leadership and experience serving our Archuleta County members. I am excited to work with Jerry and see how he adds to LPEA’s success in serving our members.”

