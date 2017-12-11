‘Jay and Silent Bob Get Old’ at Community Concert Hall Dec. 16

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are set to return to Durango, bringing their unique “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old” stage show to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, December 16, 2017, 7:30pm.

As the duo notes, “Every saga has a middle age, and this is what happens when Jay and Silent Bob get old.” As discussion of sex and drugs, and use of profanity are part of the comedic and sometimes sentimental show, it is not recommended for children.

A New Jersey born and bred actor, Jason Mewes burst onto cinema screens in 1994 playing the grass-smoking, fast-talking, foul-mouthed and over-sexed – but very likeable – Jay in director Kevin Smith’s classic indie comedy Clerks. The off-beat and philosophical drug dealing characters of Jay and Silent Bob, created by Mewes and Smith, were reprised in additional films including, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks 2.

The “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old” stage show was originally launched by Smith as a podcast recorded live in front of an audience as a weekly intervention for Mewes (now clean and sober), whose drug addiction had spiraled out of control. The podcasts proved widely popular and the Jay and Silent Bob tour followed.

Smith and Mewes have gone on to perform hundreds of “Get Old” shows across the country, and no two performances are alike.

Tickets for “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old” – $29/$35/$39 – are available by calling 970.247.7657, on the web at www.durangoconcerts.com, or visit the ticket office inside the Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave. in Downtown Durango.

Celebrating 20 years in 2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.