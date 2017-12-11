EDITORIAL: Facinating Facts About Future Facilities, Part One

I stopped by Pagosa Springs High School last Tuesday, December 5, just long enough to say hello to Archuleta School District (ASD) Board members Greg Schick, Jason Peterson and Bruce Dryburgh (I hadn’t seen Bruce in a couple of months)… and to snap a few quick photos of the event held in the PSHS Commons.

The event being:

Unfortunately, I was running between two other events, and didn’t have time to engage in “specific” meaningful conversations at the ASD event… or even thoroughly inspect the large white informational displays set out in the high school cafeteria area… which looked like this:

I had, however, previously published an editorial series about the Facilities Master Plan process, (which series you can read here) … and from my cursory walk-through on December 5, it appeared that ASD had provided even less information than I had expected about a possible multi-million-dollar facilities expansion. More about that in a moment.

As you can see from the next two photos of the event, taken at around 4:45pm, the District had attracted several parents and community members to the event. The event was scheduled to last 4 1/2 hours, so we can reasonably assume that many more people perused the displays during that time. (A friend of mine who stayed for most of the 4 1/2 hours estimated perhaps 200 people viewed the displays that evening.)

Numerous school officials were also present, as was at least one representative from Colorado Springs-based RTA Architects, the corporation facilitating the current facilities planning process.

The district had included, among the displays, the following map of property and facilities held by ASD on behalf of the community. The properties include numerous school buildings — our newer high school with auxiliary buildings, our two older middle school buildings, our expanded elementary school, our administration building, our maintenance/bus barn building, our numerous playing fields… and a rather large amount of vacant land…

Over 50 acres of vacant land, in fact.

(As you might notice, the maintenance/bus barn building was not mentioned in the informational display. I think it might be typical for school districts to fail to acknowledge their maintenance workers and bus drivers.)

Eighteen months ago, the ASD School Board asked for a new assessment of District facilities and properties, as part of ongoing board discussions about affordable housing. One method of promoting affordable housing in a community like ours involves donations of publicly-owned land. The School Board had seemed curious about two acres of vacant District land which could have been part of a proposed affordable housing project. The Board’s curiosity seems to have undergone a transformation since the spring of 2016, because I saw no indication at the December 5 event of a possible land donation from the District’s 50+ acres of vacant public land.

Below is the panel that describes the proposed timeline for making a decision about new or remodeled buildings:

To summarize some critical dates shown above, ASD expects a Facilities Master Plan recommendation, of some type, from its Planning Assistance Team (PAT) on January 15 — presumably based on the six “scenarios” on display on December 5.

Three days later, the “Community” will be given a chance to weigh in on that recommendation.

Will the recommendation include… “Scenario E.1”?

This scenario would include two new school buildings: a new Elementary School and a new Middle School, plus additions and upgrades to the High School, and renovations at the existing Elementary.

The existing Elementary School — which currently accommodates about 550 people, including students and staff — would be “converted” to accommodate a new pre-school, the ASD administration staff and the district’s “Home School Academy.” A typical center-based pre-school here in Pagosa serves about 50 children. The current ASD home school program serves another 50 or so children. ASD Administration includes about 8 employees. This means a facility sized to 550 people might be used to house about 108 people.

A good plan? Or maybe, a somewhat inefficient use of expensive buildings?

As we can see from the displayed information, the District does not yet want us to know how much such a plan might cost the taxpayers. The “Cost” is given only as “Higher.”

Could the expert consultants from RTA Architects have provided the ballpark cost of such a plan? I suppose they could have. Recent discussions at Pagosa Peak Open School have focused on the purchase of the $4.7 million Parelli Building, which could potentially provide more than enough space for a K-12 project-based charter school with an enrollment of maybe 200 students, and still have room left over for a college program like Colorado Mountain College. (Full disclosure: I serve as a volunteer on the Pagosa Peak board of directors.)

How much does it cost to build a new Elementary School in Colorado? If we look at CDE’s 2017 “BEST” Program report… (You can download that annual report here) … we might be able to come up to get our own ballpark numbers.

The state-funded “BEST” program provides matching grants to schools districts for renovations and new construction. “BEST” stands for “Building Excellent Schools Today.” (Not to be confused with “Building Expensive Schools Today.”) During the Great Recession, the BEST program helped fund, in communities about the size of Archuleta County, five new schools — three high schools, one elementary school, and one middle school — at a cost of $29 million to $42 million each.

That is to say, 7 to 9 times the cost of the Parelli Building.

Reportedly, the cost of new school construction has increased since 2014. So we might guess that “Scenario E.1” — a new Elementary School, plus a new Middle School, plus additions at the High School, plus a renovated Elementary building — would require tax expenditures in the ballpark of $60 million to $100 million.

Why didn’t RTA Architects and ASD give us some reasonable, ballpark cost estimates on December 5… if they really wanted meaningful input from us?

Why did the scenarios give incredibly vague indications like:

“COST: LOWER”

“COST: MODERATE”

“COST: HIGHER”

The Planning Assistance Team (PAT) has been meeting regularly since last April. If the PAT makes a Facilities Master Plan recommendation on January 15, the “Community” will have only three days to fully understand the reasons behind that recommendation, and will then be expected to give thoughtful feedback on January 18. The recommendation might entail new taxes of $60 million to $100 million.

I will make a bold supposition. “As taxpayers, we do not want to be kept in the dark. We want to know the facts about how our money is being spent by our elected representatives.” I could be totally off base. It’s possible that, in general, taxpayers really do not want to know how our governments are spending our money, and that we really don’t care how much a new school building costs, or how many empty classrooms we have in our district.

That’s totally possible.

It’s also totally possible that, if the Archuleta School District puts a $30 million Elementary School on the ballot next November — on the same ballot as a $20 million Sheriff’s Office — that both measures will be rejected by the voters.

