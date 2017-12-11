EDITORIAL: An Improper Executive Session

On December 7, 2017, the weekly Pagosa Springs SUN ran an editorial by Terri Lynn Oldham House, criticizing the Pagosa Peak Open School’s volunteer board for conducting what was later determined, by the same board, to be an improper executive session… incorrectly convened, and consisting of discussions that properly should have been conducted openly and in public, under Colorado law.

The board — following a unanimous vote by the board — subsequently released the audio recording of that meeting to Ms. House and her SUN staff, upon the SUN’s request.

Full disclosure: I’m a member of the Pagosa Peak Open School board of directors.

People often make mistakes. In this particular case, the executive session had been requested by Pagosa Peak Open School’s school director, James Lewicki. Although Mr. Lewicki is a talented teacher and experienced educational consultant who has worked with numerous schools in numerous cities and towns, he is not an expert in the fine points of the Colorado Open Meetings Law. Nor are the members of Pagosa’s new charter school board experts, in that law’s legal limitations.

In my 13 years of writing about Pagosa Springs politics, this is only the second time I’ve heard of a local government board voluntarily releasing the audio recording of an executive session based on a request from the local media.

Typically, it takes a lawsuit to force a government agency in Colorado to release the recording of an improper executive session.

On November 17, the volunteer board had agreed to listen, in private, to a discussion that their school director thought was appropriate for an executive session. The board, upon reconsidering its actions, voted unanimously to release their audio recording, and expose — publicly — a discussion that nearly everyone in the room that night believed was an proper topic for a private board and staff conversation.

People often make mistakes. What’s extremely rare (in my experience) is a government board that will acknowledge a procedural error and attempt to make things right with the public.

We’re fortunate to have the Pagosa media keeping tabs on our local agencies on behalf of the public.