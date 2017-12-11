Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, on the Road

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams admired the scenery and marveled at the warm weather during his visits with five county clerks who share a border with New Mexico to see how the southern Colorado officials fared in the November 7, 2017 election.

For the most part, ‘pretty dang good’ considering the clerks used new equipment from Dominion Voting Systems for the first time, and successfully completed the first ever post-election risk-limiting audit.

Williams met with Montezuma County Clerk Kim Percell in Cortez, La Plata County Clerk Tiffany Parker in Durango, Archuleta County Clerk June Madrid in Pagosa Springs, Conejos County Clerk Lawrence Gallegos in Conejos and Costilla County Clerk Karen Garcia in San Luis. In every county, he asked the clerks and their staffs, “Are you getting what you need from our office?”

And the answer always made Williams smile.

Williams visited all 64 clerks’ offices during his first two years in office, and is on his second round of visits.

“I love visiting with Colorado’s county clerks and other concerned citizens about elections,” the Secretary said after the trip. “I am particularly gratified by the reception we received, whether at the League of Women Voters forum in Durango or at remote County Clerk offices. So often people in southwestern Colorado feel isolated from the state. Their TV stations [typically] come out of New Mexico, and they feel like state officials only show up when a river changes color.”

Archuleta County Clerk June Madrid says she’s a fan of the new voting system.

“The way Dominion worked, it was amazing,” Madrid said, noting the speed in which Dominion tabulates ballots, compared to earlier voting systems. “It’s wham! wham! wham! It’s just a blessing.”

Madrid has nearly three decades of experience handling elections — next year she will celebrate her 30th-anniversary in the office. She has served as clerk since being appointed in 1989, and isn’t running for re-election next year.

Archuleta initially had a glitch with the risk-limiting audit, a procedure that provides strong statistical evidence that the election outcome is right and has a high probability of correcting a wrong outcome. The process involves rolling dice to get a series of random numbers, and using that “seed,” as it it called, to check certain ballots to see if machines tallied them correctly. But the glitch was caught and Archuleta, like the other counties involved, successfully completed it.

Williams walked over the steps with the clerk.

“Now we have it down for next year,” Madrid said. “I’m so glad the Secretary came by.”

Williams arrived at the clerk’s office in Pagosa Springs on Monday right after the staff exchanged gifts before the office opened. As with the other clerks’ offices, there were plenty of Christmas decorations. Madrid said they munched all day on goodies the staff bought.

“Holiday parties are such a morale booster,” she said.

La Plata County Clerk Tiffany Parker echoed her neighboring clerk’s sentiment when she met with Williams at her office Friday, and again when she introduced him Saturday at a League of Women’s Voter forum at the Durango Public Library.

“I’ve never met with a secretary more than I have with Wayne in my 21 years of being in the clerk and recorders office,” said Parker, who has worked under six other secretaries of state. “He’s very open and he likes to connect with us one on one. He likes to meet our staffs. He likes to know know what’s happening on the ground. For us down in this neck of the woods, it’s really important.”

“He met with me yesterday and we were able to recap this last election, how it worked, what isn’t working and then looking to future and what is going to happen with us next year. I appreciate it.”

What is going to happen is for the first time in Colorado history, unaffiliated voters will be mailed ballots for the Democratic and Republican primaries and will have to decide which ballot they want to mark. That’s because voters in 2016 passed Proposition 108, which allows unaffiliated voters to participate without declaring to be a member of either the Democrat or Republican party.

During his visit with Parker and her elections director, Erin Hutchins, there was plenty of discussion about the ease of the new voting system. After a multi-year project that included piloting four vendors in the 2015 election, Williams adopted specific standards to increase the security and integrity of Colorado elections. Since that time 57 of Colorado’s 64 County Clerks have purchased Dominion Voting Systems, the only vendor who has met those more stringent standards.

Parker said her crew finished counting ballots by 8:30pm on November 7.

“We sent election judges home early for the first time ever,” Parker said. “I sent one team home after lunch. ”

Under the previous system, election judges would visually scan a ballot before putting it through tabulation equipment.

If the voter filled in a circle and then crossed it out and selected another candidate, for example, the Republican and Democrat judge inspecting the ballot would determine intent. The entire ballot would have to be duplicated before it was actually run through the machine.

“The duplicates killed us,” Parker said. “It took hours and hours and multiple teams to process ballots in a big election.”

With Dominion, a bi-partisan team still pre-inspects the ballots to make sure there aren’t rips or food stains or other issues that can jam up a machine. But the Dominion software is able to flag ballots where voter intent isn’t clear. The judging team then can determine intent and use the software to make clear what the voter intended. The rest of the ballot remains untouched.

“We love Dominion,” Parker said.