Thingamajig Children’s Theatre Presents Original Play Tomorrow

The Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre class has been at it again this fall… creating, writing and rehearsing an original play… and tomorrow, Saturday December 9 at 2pm, they will perform their piece for the public.

The Whatchamawhozits is the kid’s division of Thingamajig Theatre Company, a 501c3, in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Each summer, a three-week theatre camp is available to kids 7-12, taught by the professional artists and actors who make up Thingamajig’s repertory season. Each fall, an after school class focuses on creating an original work and character development and each spring, the class plays within the realm of improvisation.

This fall, the 15-student class wrote a play together called “The Curious Incidents of the Hofhouser Christmas Murders,” inspired no doubt by the fact that most of the writing was done in the Halloween-infested month of October.

The class has developed a quirky tale with lots of fun characters — including a cat, a robot, a homeless man, detectives, witches and radio personalities — that spans three decades. A whirlwind of amusing ideas and goofy murders (if there is such a thing) mixed in with a little audience participation. So come join the fun and hold onto your hats as you take a wild ride through the imaginations of our Whatchamawhozits.

The play will be held at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts tomorrow, Saturday December 9; doors open at 1:30pm and the show starts promptly at 2pm.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased only at the door.