EDITORIAL: Considering the Pagosa Springs Town Budget, Part Five

Half of the people can be part right all of the time

Some of the people can be all right part of the time

But all of the people can’t be all right all of the time

I think Abraham Lincoln said that…

— Bob Dylan, ‘Talking World War III Blues’

We have hundreds of businesses and organizations here in Archuleta County, and speaking personally, I have regular dealings with only a few dozen of them. One of the most service-oriented and professional of those businesses and organizations is the Town of Pagosa Springs.

It’s a truism, in American culture, that employees should be compensated, financially, based upon the amount of responsibility they bear, upon the quality of their job performance, and upon the length of time they’ve been employed in the organization. There’s also an assumption that an employee will eventually quit and look for work elsewhere, if the business doesn’t offer regular cost-of-living raises or “merit increases.”

It’s possible that the excellent level of service I experience regularly at Town Hall is mainly the result of some of the community’s most generous compensation packages; I guess no one can say for sure. Nevertheless, I admit I was shocked, the other morning, when I assembled a list of the Town departments and compared the cost of operating those departments in 2006 — at the previous height of “economic vitality” here in Pagosa — with the recently-approved 2018 budget.

The meat of the comparison is really the last two lines of each section: the amount shown in the 2018 budget, compared to the amount spent in 2006 adjusted for inflation (2017 dollars).

Town Manager

2006: $160,834

2010: $283,116

2018: $265,930

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $196,784

Town Clerk

2006: $214,071

2010: $275,022

2018: $508,311

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $261,922

Parks & Recreation

2006: $289,003

2010: $355,740

2018: $457,562

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $353,603

Building & Planning

2006: $196,498

2010: $123,198

2018: $507,955

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $240,421

Streets

2006: $277,163

2010: $411,743

2018: $590,839

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $399,116

Police

2006: $549,403

2010: $652,919

2018: $998,875

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $672,209

Community Center

2006: $112,784

2010: $101,683

2018: $261,326

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $137,994

Tourism Committee

2006: $286,795

2010: $460,985

2018: $776,461

2006 (in 2017 dollars): $350,901

As we see, the cost of operating certain Town departments has doubled, even after accounting for inflation. This, in a community where the population has grown by only a couple of percentage points since 2006. I wonder if there is any other business or organization that has doubled the cost of its operations in the past 12 years?

And then we have this section of the Town budget narrative:

Approximately $12,500 is budgeted for an update to the 2012 compensation survey. This study is needed to determine what, if any, adjustments should be made to the Town’s compensation structure. Human Resources staff will work closely with departments to review organizational needs and position descriptions.

I mentioned yesterday that, when we find the phrase “rate study” in a government document, it’s a code word for “rate increase.” In a similar vein, the term “compensation study” is a hint to your governing board that they will soon be asked to increase salaries in your organization, to keep up with what other Colorado communities are paying government employees doing the same job.

Based upon my limited research, every government in Colorado does periodic “compensation studies.” That means that pretty much every government is looking at what other governments are paying in salaries — and the salaries paid in Pagosa Springs will thus end up in some other government’s compensation study. So when our government employees here get a raise, that potentially puts pressure on the government boards in every other Colorado community. And vice versa.

Even without a compensation study, however, the cost of keeping good people working at Town Hall has increased from $1,985,085 in 2012, to $2,957,165 in 2018.

That’s a 67 percent increase on employee compensation, in just 6 years.

As far as I can tell, these government compensation studies rarely look at what people in the private sector are paid for similar jobs.

Here’s how we currently compute raises at the Town:

The budget for 2018 assumes a pay adjustment based on the consumer price index (a measure of inflation) of 2.772% for all employees beginning January 1st. Employees may be eligible for a merit increase based on their annual evaluation of 0 to 3%. For budgeting purposes, an assumption of a 2% average merit increase has been included.

If you read this paragraph carefully, you will see that an average Town employee will receive approximately a 5% raise in 2018. Looking at that same picture over a slightly longer term, this suggests that an average Town employee’s salary will increase by more than 50% over the next ten years. This is for an “average” employee.

As I mentioned, I appreciate the high level of friendly, professional service I regularly receive from the staff at Town Hall. Just this week, I watched a Town crew step up, promptly and efficiently, to help solve a sewer drainage issue for my family here on Loma Street. (See my photo essay of that project, here.) For all I know, that might be the price of government, in 2018… 5 percent higher than it was in 2017.

On the other hand, the downtown street in front of my house continues to deteriorate. As do many other streets in the downtown area.

But on the other hand, the folks on Hermosa Street might finally get a sidewalk next year, 127 years after the incorporation of the Town of Pagosa Springs. On one side of the street.

But on the other hand, the full construction cost of those three blocks of sidewalk are estimated to cost the taxpayers close to $2 million — based on the presentations we heard last year and on the decision by the Town Council to purchase $400,000 worth of vacant property to facilitate the sidewalk and trail.

So my street will probably continue to go to hell, for the foreseeable future.

You can’t please everybody. Not even half the time.

I think Abraham Lincoln said that.