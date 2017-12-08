Charter School ‘Festival of Lights’ Dinner, Performances, Auction Tonight

In preparation for the Festival of Lights school showcase tonight — Friday, December 8 from 5-7pm — Pagosa Peak Open School’s mixed-age classrooms have been making art, practicing songs, and rehearsing skits.

The Festival will begin at the school’s building on Parelli Way (in front of Walmart) at 5:00pm with a chili dinner and student performances. To raise funds for the school’s project-based learning expeditions, students will be selling ornaments, pies, and casseroles. A gift-basket live auction will be held at around 6:30, followed by a lantern-lighting ceremony and a walk through the luminarias —bundle up!

The event is admission-free and open to the general public. Dinner will be served for a $5 suggested donation, and paper lanterns will be available to sponsor for $5. The lanterns will be hung up on the back patio with a special message or dedication, and lit up all at once to signify the warmth created when the community joins together. The lanterns will be used for many more school events to come.

To find out more about this event, please visit the school’s Facebook page, or PagosaPeakOpenSchool.org.

All Open School families and friends are also invited to download our school’s mobile app to gain easy-access to school information and event announcements, such as this. Mobile app users can also view school news, the committees master calendar, and volunteer opportunities. To download the mobile app, search “Pagosa Peak Open School” in Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The foundation of the school rests on parental involvement and community participation. If you are able to volunteer in any capacity — from helping in the lunch room to leading a classroom expedition — please do not hesitate to get involved! Please visit our Volunteer Portal on our website or mobile app, or contact Ursala Hudson at 970-946-6204 for more information.

Please join us tonight, Friday December 8, from 5-7pm at Pagosa Peak Open School.