Moms Report Weed Killer in Orange Juice Brands

By Todd Honeycutt

This week, ‘Moms Across America‘ released glyphosate test results revealing that all of the five popular orange juice brands tested positive for glyphosate weed killer.

Moms Across America founder Zen Honeycutt stated, “The discovery of glyphosate residue in orange juice is unacceptable, especially since a branch of the World Health Organization designated glyphosate a probable carcinogen two years ago, back in the spring of 2015. The EPA has had ample time to revoke the license of this chemical and restrict its use in our food and beverage crops. As confirmed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, our children, who frequently drink orange juice for breakfast, are especially vulnerable to pesticides and measures should be taken immediately to protect them.”

The average person in America consumes 2.7 gallons of orange juice and 3 pounds of oranges each year. “100% Pure Orange Juice” is a common claim used by many juice brands that allow consumers to feel safe when serving it to their families on a daily basis. Finding glyphosate in food and beverages is becoming less of a surprise and more of a serious health risk, as honey, cereals, bagels, eggs, snacks, wine, beer, and most recently Ben & Jerry’s Ice cream have tested positive for glyphosate. The EU is currently reviewing evidence of coverups by the manufacturer and is considering banning the use of glyphosate herbicides.

Glyphosate is the declared active chemical ingredient in Roundup, manufactured by Monsanto, and 750 other brands of glyphosate-based herbicides. Roundup is the most widely used herbicide in the world, often sprayed as a weedkiller between citrus trees, found in irrigation water and rain.

Two samples of each of the following brands were tested for both the herbicide glyphosate and its residue AMPA. Positive results ranged from 4.33 parts per billion (“ppb”) to an alarming 26.05 ppb. Studies have shown that only 0.1 ppb of glyphosate destroys beneficial gut bacteria, weakening the immune system, which can lead to a wide variety of health and neurological issues. Additionally, 1 part per trillion (ppt) has been shown to stimulate the growth of breast cancer cells. 1 ppt is equivalent to 1 drop in the water of 22 Olympic swimming pools combined.

Conventional citrus growers often insist that harsh chemical herbicides are necessary to maintain crop production and to prevent competition for water between weeds and the orange trees. However, Dr. Don Huber, a professor at Purdue University, a farmer educator, and a plant pathologist with 50 years of experience, has stated that glyphosate is not safe and can, in fact, increase water usage, disease and can be detrimental to citrus growth, soil and irrigation water quality. The USGS showed that counties in Florida had as much as two tons per square mile of residual glyphosate/AMPA in their soil.

Moms Across America and consumers call on Congress to require the EPA to revoke the license of glyphosate, as is being discussed in Europe, and for farmers to switch to organic regenerative practices to protect their families, farm workers, consumers, wildlife, and the environment.

For the full article, click here.

Moms Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit, a National Coalition of Unstoppable Moms whose motto is Empowered Moms, Healthy Kids.