LIBRARY NEWS: Fall Lifelong Learning Lecture Series Starts Today

Today (Thursday, October 12) from 5-6:30 p.m. the six-week fall Lifelong Learning Lecture series opens with a presentation by local author M. Avery, titled “Spanish Trail Treasure.” You’ll hear a true love story from the 1960s on the Spanish Trail and how that story relates to our own community.

On October 19 former teacher John T. Penter will discuss “Fun with Modern Art – Van Gogh to the Present.” There will be no lecture on the 26th.

November presentations are Doug Roberts’ talk about our local vets and American Legion post on the 2nd, U.S. Forest Service’s Brandon Caley’s discussion of people, places and stories of the San Juan National Forest on the 9th, Ruth Lambert’s talk on the lives and family histories of early Hispanic settlers on the 16th, and Stacy Boone looking at how we may be impacting undeveloped public lands and the ethics of conservation on the 30th (note change of date). There will be no talk on November 23 because of Thanksgiving.

We hope you will join us for these interesting and informative presentations. All are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. and include time for questions. For more information on all the talks, pick up a brochure at your library.

Backpacks available for free checkout

Take advantage of our free backpacks this month as you enjoy the fall foliage. Thanks to a partnership between the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library, we have two backpacks for free checkout that contain a state park pass, binoculars, a wildlife guide, a trees and wildlife guide, a book about the 42 state parks, and more. The backpacks can be checked out for a full week and renewed for an additional week. They cannot be placed on hold. Consider it a “Lucky Day” pickup item, meaning that if you come in and it’s available, you can check it out.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, October 13) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Lego Club

Kids aged 6 – 13 are invited to bring your imaginations – LEGOs are provided – this Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. – noon for the free Lego Club.

Breast and cervical cancer information

Nancy Folsom from San Juan Basin Public Health will be at your library next Tuesday, October 17 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to promote awareness and answer questions about the importance of breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Teen writers group

Join us next Wednesday, October 18 from 4-5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh-12 graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Adult education

Our PALS program – Pagosa Adult Learning Services – takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Computer/technology classes

Join us each Monday from 2-3 p.m. to learn a technology skill or application. Topics will vary each week. October 16 is Ancestry Library Edition and October 23 is Windows 10. No registration required. Note: No computer class October 30.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life. Recommended for children aged 0 to 12 months.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children 12 to 36 months or walking toddlers.

Thrillers and suspense

“Sleep Like a Baby” by Charlaine Harris is an Aurora Tegarden mystery. “Sleeping Beauties” by Stephen and Owen King is a father-son collaboration. “Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben is a thriller. “Haunted” by James Patterson and James O. Born is a Detective Michael Bennett thriller.

Other novels

“Forest Dark” by Nicole Krauss tells of two people looking for transformation in Tel Aviv. “Caroline: Little House, Revisited” by Sarah Miller is a new look at Ma in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. “Best Day Ever” by Kaira Rouda follows a couple whose marriage is not what it seems. “The Ninth Hour” by Alice McDermott describes life for the family after the father commits suicide.

Short-story collection

“Five Carat Soul” by James McBride is a collection of never before published stories by this National Book Award winner.

How-to and self-help

“The Marley Coffee Cookbook” by Rohan Marley and Maxcel Hardy III offers 100 recipes using coffee. “Fermentation on Wheels” by Tara Whitsitt is a combination road adventure and cookbook. “The Estrogen Fix” by Dr. Mache Seibel is a guide to being healthy, energized and hormonally balanced. “Hit Refresh” by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella describes his quest to rediscover the company’s soul. “The All-or-Nothing Marriage” by Eli J. Finkel is a guide to modern marital bliss. “The Moosewood Restaurant Table” contains 250 new recipes from this natural foods restaurant. “The Dinner Plan” by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion provides five strategies and 135 recipes for weeknight dinners. “How to Fight” by Thich Nhat Hanh shows how to turn disagreements into opportunities for growth and compassion.

Other nonfiction

“What We See in the Stars” by Kelsey Oseid is an illustrated tour of the night sky. “A Woman’s Place is at the Top” by Hannah Kimberley is a biography of Annie Smith Peck, an unknown but brilliant scholar, writer, mountain climber and suffragist. “Iced In” by Chris Turney describes 10 days trapped in sea ice in Antarctica. “Rescued from ISIS” by Dimitri Bontinck is the true story of a father who saved his son from ISIS. “The New Wild West” by Blaire Briody tells how a sleepy North Dakota farm town changed after frackers arrived. “Killing England” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard is the latest in the “killing” series, this one about the American Revolution. “The House of Government” by Yuri Slezkine is the true story of the residents of an apartment building where top Communist officials lived. “Seventy Summits” by Vern Tejas is a memoir of a professional mountain guide. “Against the Grain” by James C. Scott explores the beginnings of the earliest civilizations.

CDs

“Sleep Like a Baby” by Charlaine Harris is an Aurora teagarden mystery. “Miss Kopp’s Midnight Confessions” by Amy Stewart is a Kopp Sisters mystery.

Large print

We have seven new large print westerns: “Smoke Wagon,” a Morgan Clyde western by Brett Cogburn; “Dark Trail,” book five in the Wind River series by James Reasoner and L.J. Washburn; “Long Ride Home” by W. Michael Gear; “The Contractor” by James C Work, “Killing Blood” by Robert D. McKee; “Witness Seeker” by Stone Wallace and “MacCallister: Day of Reckoning,” a Duff MacCallister western by William W. and J.A. Johnstone.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

