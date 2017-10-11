Storm Large to Headline Concert Hall 20th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College has scheduled a special, expanded event for its annual Jazz on the Hill, this year Saturday, Oct. 21. Featured performer is Storm Large, accompanied by her band and the San Juan Symphony. Showtime is 7:30pm.

Noted MD Theatre Guide, “Part rock show, part stand-up comedy with a dash of self-actualization thrown in, Storm Large is truly a tour-de-force performer.”

Offering something for every musical taste, the partial set list for the 20th Anniversary show includes “Under My Skin” (Cole Porter), “It’s Alright With Me” (Def Leppard), “Ne Me Quitte Pas” (Jacques Brel), “Hopelessly Devoted” (John Farrar), “Nothing Compares 2U” (Prince), “Where Is My Mind” (Black Francis), “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (Elton John), “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen) plus an array of original songs written by Storm Large and James Beaton.

Musician, actor, playwright and author – Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show “Rock Star: Supernova,” where she built her initial, loyal fan base. But she’s been singing since the age of 5.

Born Susan Storm Large, she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and moved across the continent, first to San Francisco and later to Portland. There she founded her first band, Storm and The Balls. The Balls developed a cult-like following in clubs for the “mash up” renditions of artists such as ABBA, Billy Idol, Led Zeppelin and Olivia Newton-John.

In 2009 Large staged her autobiographical musical memoir Crazy Enough, playing to packed houses during its unprecedented 17-week sold-out run at Portland Center Stage. She also performed the show to critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Joe’s Pub in New York and throughout Australia. Crazy Enough appeared Off-Broadway in Spring 2012 and Simon & Schuster published a book version of her autobiography in November 2012.

The multi-talented performer made her orchestral debut in 2010 with the Oregon Symphony and appeared again with the Oregon Symphony with her own band later the same season. In April 2011, when China Forbes took a leave of absence to undergo surgery on her vocal chords, Large stepped in and made her debut with the band Pink Martini, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. China Forbes made a full recovery, and both women continued to perform with Pink Martini.

Large is featured in Rid of Me, a film by Portlander James Westby starring Katie O’Grady and Theresa Russell, and she’s starred at Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum with Katey Sagal and Michael McKean in Harps and Angels, a musical featuring the work of Randy Newman.

Several years ago, she formed her new band, Le Bonheur, and took to the road, appearing throughout the country in the show christened “Taken By Storm.” In 2014, Large and Le Bonheur released Le Bonheur, an album designed to capture the performers’ sublime and subversive interpretations of the American Songbook. It’s been referenced as “a collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet twisted… much like the lady herself.”

“She will bring an amazing Jazz on the Hill show to the Concert Hall stage,” said Concert Hall Director Charles Leslie. “The collaboration with our San Juan Symphony is a unique opportunity to bring our talented local musicians together with a world-class star – a great way to celebrate the 20th Anniversary.”

The Jazz on the Hill series dates back to the early years of the Community Concert Hall, when supporter Russ Serzen volunteered his time to offer up names of rising young jazz stars or even established greats he knew would appeal to Durango’s fickle music sensibilities. With Serzen’s help, Jazz on the Hill was created, and continues today as a legacy and tribute to the Community Concert Hall patron whose life was taken too soon. Serzen’s wife Bette established the memorial endowment fund following his passing.

Tickets for Storm Large, accompanied by her band and the San Juan Symphony ($45-$60) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, or call 970.247.7657, or visit the Ticket Office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th St. and Main Ave., Downtown Durango. Ticket Office hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Limited tickets may remain for the pre-concert dinner and post show dessert events. Call the Ticket Office directly for availability. All sales final.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2017, and named as Durango’s “2017 Best Of” for Live Entertainment, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College. Its ability to bring a diverse spectrum of shows to Southwest Colorado is made possible through a partnership with the college, a state-supported, independent institution of higher education, and through financial and in-kind contributions from generous members of the community.