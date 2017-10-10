Pagosa Chamber Seeking Board Nominations for 2018

Every year three chamber board members go off the board and three new members are elected onto the board. This rotation keeps the Chamber board fresh, engaged and well-represented within the community. A we prepare for 2018, the invitation goes out to Chamber business owners or managers to sit as a board of director on the Chamber Board.

Voting for the selection of candidates will take place in December.

Here are the requirements. Your business must be in good standing with the Chamber for at least one year. The board position is a 3-year term. Chamber board meetings are held every month, the day and time to be determined by the new board of directors. Special meetings or subcommittees may be formed and associated meetings held. The Chamber board is a working board and so participation at Business After Hours and Chamber-sponsored events are required.

The Chamber represents a wide range of businesses; therefore, our board is diverse thus giving the business community a board with a wide-range of knowledge, input and various viewpoints. The Chamber is the administrative arm of the Community Development Corporation and so economic development plays an important role in the organization. Every year a slate of six candidates is selected to run for the Chamber board and three candidates from this slate are selected by a vote of the membership to sit on the board.

As a business owner, if you are not able to run for the board but would like a key individual in your organization to run for the board position, please contact the Chamber director for clarification and authorization. Nomination forms are available on the Chamber website at www.pagosachamber.com . This form must be filled out and returned to the director no later than Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

If you have questions on what it takes to sit on the board or to be a board member, please contact the Chamber for more information. With the plethora of savvy and hard-working business owners that Pagosa has, there is rarely a time when there is not a stellar list of candidates to run for the board. It is often a very difficult decision for most business members to choose only three candidates.

For more information contact Mary Jo at the Chamber at 264-2360.