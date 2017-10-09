October is National Fire Prevention Month. This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out.”

Before an emergency…

Practice your at home fire drill regularly. Ensure all family members, children and adults, actively participate. Confirm all rooms have two ways out (a door or window). Teach children how to exit the home themselves in case an adult is unable to assist them. Set up a meeting place where all family members will meet after leaving the home. Make sure your house number is clearly marked and visible from the street.

During an actual emergency…

Remain calm and follow your established plan. Get outside quick. If possible, close the door as you leave the room to prevent further damage. Closing a door in a fire situation will confine the fire and prevent it from spreading as quickly.

Once you are outside…

Go to your established a meeting place. Once you are outside, never go back into a burning building. Use a cell phone or neighbor’s phone to call 911 for assistance.

Practicing the above tips could save valuable seconds, allowing you and your family to escape an emergency, safely.