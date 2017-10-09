Chamber Announces 2018 ‘Business After Hours’ Lottery

The Chamber’s yearly lottery for the ever-popular event — the monthly ‘Business After Hours’ (formerly known as SunDowners) — is now open.

Some members may remember sitting outside in the cold waiting to be one of the first businesses in line to try and pull the first number for the month that they wanted for a Business After Hours. Those days are gone! The Chamber now takes the entire month of October for businesses to submit their names to be entered into a lottery to host an event.

Here’s how it works. If you are interested in hosting a Business After Hours in 2018 submit your business name to the Chamber via email to admin@pagosachamber.com. Names will be taken until 5 p.m. on October 31. Then beginning on November 1, we will start drawing names and contacting businesses. The first business name drawn will have the opportunity to choose their preferred month to host the BAH. We will then go down the line of names in the order they were drawn for the businesses to host the month of their choice or choose from the months left.

There are ten slots available; there is no BAH in January and September. We will also create a waiting list in case a business selected backs out for any reason. In addition, some businesses may want to partner with another business that has been selected creating an additional opening. If you don’t have a store frontage, don’t let that stop you from hosting a BAH. You can still apply for a BAH and partner with another business or host your event in a unique location.

Business After Hours are fabulous and effective networking opportunities for businesses. They are used to showcase your business or property, introduce people to new or modified services or products in your business, and great ways for businesses that don’t have a store frontage to network with other business owners and community individuals. It is the responsibility of the host business to provide some type of food – it does not have to be a meal or extravagant! The Chamber provides the beverages and also works at marketing your event to other Chamber members, we also invite people new to the community or related businesses. This event is for Chamber members and invited guests.

Business After Hours should be FUN! In the past, businesses have hosted scavenger hunts, contests, music, giveaways and other fun activities. The events have been drawing anywhere from 60-90 people. These attendance numbers are great exposure for your business.

If you have any questions on how to host a Business After Hours event or if you qualify, please contact the Chamber at 264-2360.