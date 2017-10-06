REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report

Hello From Pagosa Country!

Here in Pagosa, we’re enjoying the colors of fall at their peak with snow on the mountaintops in the background. It makes for some beautiful views around town today. The big game animals are beginning to move lower in elevation, and hunting season is about to shift into high gear. It’s time to winterize your home and your vehicles. Pagosa snowbirds are on the move to warmer climates, and the skiers are hoping for an early start to the ski season.

The local economy continues to be strong. The local unemployment rate is at 2.1% according to the Pagosa Springs SUN. The Town and County are doing their best to complete capital improvement projects before winter sets in. The most noticeable improvement is fixing the intersection at Highway 160 and Hot Springs Boulevard. Crews are working on both sides of the bridge to repair the roadway and add sidewalks. This intersection provides the main access to the Post Office, the Hot Springs, three hotels, and the Chamber of Commerce. This project should be completed in early November.

The San Juan River overlook deck, which is the 2,400-square-foot facility I spoke about last month, should be completed in mid-November.

Now for what’s happening in the real estate market. Unfortunately, my prediction from earlier this year is becoming reality. In my January newsletter, I suggested that lack of inventory could put a damper on sales. September closed transactions were way down. In August, we sold 114 properties compared to 73 in September. Residential sales dropped from +25% for the year to +19%. Condo sales fell from +58% to +30%. The brightest segment of the market was land sales which were up slightly to +28% for the year. The overall sales numbers fell this month from +28% last month to +23% this month.

Pending sales are down as well. We had 151 pending sales last year at this time and only 124 today. These numbers reflect what has happened in the past 60 days.

With fewer pending transactions in the hopper, the prognosis for next month may be poor as well. I hope I’m wrong! Normally, this time of year is when the market picks up. Fall is usually when prices are most favorable for buyers. Properties which didn’t sell over the summer are going through price reductions, as many motivated sellers don’t want to hold their property through another winter.

If you are a buyer, there is great value in the market right now. Hopefully, the market picks up for everyone.