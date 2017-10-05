PHOTO ESSAY: Rockin’ the Green Chile

Photos by Ursala Hudson; text by Jacque Aragon

The 2017 Mountain Chile Cha Cha was a success! The weather started out ugly and got worse — but eventually calmed down enough to allow us to enjoy the day.

One hundred and fifty die-hard runners braved morning trail races full of mud, thunder, rain and lightning. Thirty-seven chile entrants showed up with umbrellas and big crock pots of green chile. Volunteers gladly splashed through the park to help.

Rain wasn’t the only thing being poured, margaritas were being tried and voted for. The Brooks-I Band debuted a song called, “Do the chile cha cha” that was an instant hit. The beer garden served up lots of cervezas.

Chile & Margarita Winners:

Vegetarian:

3rd Place — Garrett Hammer – V2

2nd Place — Juanita Aragon – V6

1st Place — Jaclyn Kleckner – V4

Meat:

3rd Place — Nettie Wood – M30

2nd Place — Isabel Herrera – M20

1st Place — River Pitcher – M31

People’s Choice:

3rd Place — Los Dos Charros M3

2nd Place — Nettie Wood M30

1st Place — Ron Martinez M32

Commercial:

3rd Place — Peak Deli M6

2nd Place — Pagosa Baking M4

1st Place — Los Dos Charros M3

Margarita Contest Winners:

Classic Margarita Champions — Chavolo’s Taqueria

Creative Margarita Champions — Coyote Moon

2017 Chile Judges: Diana Aragon, Ross Lewis, Michael Wedemeyer

A Giant THANK YOU to all who came out to the Cha Cha! Muchas gracias!