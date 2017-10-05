LIBRARY NEWS: Second Chance Book Sale This Weekend

Please join us tomorrow (Friday, October 6) or Saturday, October 7 from 9am – 5pm to take advantage of the Second Chance Book Sale. You’ll find great buys for all ages – books that were not sold at the Friends of the Library book sale in August plus new ones that have been processed since then.

In addition to books, a wide variety of other items will be offered, including book sets, audio books, CDs and DVDs.

Then next Thursday, October 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. the fall Lifelong Learning lecture series opens with a presentation by M Avery titled “Spanish Trail Treasure.” You’ll hear a true love story from the 1960s on the Spanish Trail and how that story relates to our own community.

Other October lectures include John T. Penter discussing “Fun with Modern Art – Van Gogh to the Present” on the 19th… and Stacy Boone looking at how we may be impacting undeveloped public lands and the ethics of conservation on the 26th.

NOTE: Baby and toddler storytime cancelled

Our regular baby and toddler Saturday storytimes are cancelled this week because we need the space for the Second Chance Book Sale.

“1,000 Books before Kindergarten”

You can sign up any time at your library for a new free early literacy reading program called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” for children from birth to five years old. You will receive a folder with bubbles to keep track of the books you read to your child. The concept is simple: Read 1,000 books to your newborn, infant or toddler – yes, you can repeat books – before your precious one starts kindergarten. You’ll get a free book when you complete the program.

That may sound like a huge number of books, but it’s not really. If you read just one book a night, you will have read 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around five years of age, you have more time than you may think.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

New book drop at City Market

Just a reminder that we have a new book drop at City Market. As you face the front door of the grocery store, you’ll find it tucked behind the fifth post on the left, between the wood storage and propane tanks. Contents are being picked up three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and we’re delighted to say it’s being used.

Two special requests to make this new service work for everyone: First, please put your Nooks in the media side of the box so they are not damaged by heavy books. Second, the book drop is not for donations. They need to be brought to the library, as some people donate a lot and that will fill the box faster than it is emptied, not allowing people to return their library materials. We hope you understand that the purpose of the drop box is for convenient item return, not item donation.

No all-ages program tomorrow

Our regular Friday all-ages program is cancelled tomorrow (Friday, October 6) because we need the space for the Second Chance Book Sale.

Spanish instruction

Join us for this free basic course next Monday, October 9 from 4-5 p.m. to improve your ability to speak and understand Spanish. This session will cover grammar and vocabulary to help you at a restaurant. No registration required.

Adult book club

Our free adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On October 10 we will discuss “Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter” by Kate Clifford Larson. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration required.

Computer/technology classes

Join us each Monday from 2-3 p.m. to learn a technology skill or application. Topics will vary each week. October 9 is Microsoft Excel basics, October 16 is Ancestry Library Edition, and October 23 is Windows 10. No registration required. Note: No computer class October 30.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4–5:30 p.m. for teens in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect…

DVDs

“Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer’s Journey” is a documentary about this Mexican-American photographer. “El Norte” is a film by Gregory Nava about to Guatemalan children fleeing persecution. “Wonder Woman” features the DC Comics heroine. “Time Bandits” stars John Cheese, Sean Connery and Shelley Duvall. “Un Padre No Tan Padre” (“From Dad to Worse”) is a family comedy. “Hecho en Mexico” features elders and youths to speak about their homeland and what it means to be Mexican. “The Greeks: Crucible of Civilization” is the PBS series narrated by Liam Neeson.

Novels

“George and Lizzie” by Nancy Pearl is the story of an unlikely marriage at a crossroads. “The Heart’s Invisible Furies” by John Boyne is a saga set in postwar Ireland. “Sourdough” by Robin Sloan does for the world of books what he did for the world of books in “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-hour Bookstore.”

Large print

“You Say It First” by Susan Mallery is the latest in the Happily Inc. series. “Young Jane Young” by Gabrielle Zevin starts with an affair by a congressional intern with her boss. “Emma in the Night” by Wendy Walker tells of two sisters who disappear and only one returns. “The Western Star” by Craig Johnson is a Longmire mystery.

Thanks for our donors

For books and materials this week we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“My mom taught me everything I know. How I’m no less but also no greater than anyone. How when people come at you with their worst, you should come at them with your best.” – Selena Gomez, first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org