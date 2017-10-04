LETTER: Non-Violent European Resistance?

In his essay, “In the Face of Violence, Be a Helper” (Pagosa Daily Post, October 3 2017) Wim Laven lists “resisting the NAZIs in WWII Europe” as an example of non-violence working.

Really? The European resistance to the NAZIs after Hitler’s conquest of Europe I’m familiar with includes:

The Yugoslavs, who tied up 20 German divisions that were desperately needed elsewhere.

The French Maquis, who fought the Germans throughout the war.

The Norwegians, who blew up the German heavy water plant to impede the German A-bomb program.

Von Stauffenberg’s attempt to kill Hitler, which got him and a lot of other people, including Ernst Rommel, Germany’s best general, killed in reprisals.

I don’t see how any of those could be called non-violent. I suppose the successful effort to rescue and repatriate Allied airmen shot down over Europe was essentially non-violent, although it involved the killing of the odd German or collaborator who interfered.

The European Jews practiced non-violence. It got them the Holocaust and a determination never to go down that road again.

Laven repeatedly cites Gandhi as the prime example of a successful practitioner of non-violence. One might ask the Burmese, Filipinos, or Indonesians how non-violent India would have been had the British followed Gandhi’s urgings to get out and let the Japanese have India. Gandhi was eventually successful in driving the British out by making it impossible for them to govern India without becoming violent oppressors. The result was violent conflict between the Hindus and the Muslims which continues to this day, sixty-nine years later.

I like the non-violence practiced by the Quaker who leveled his shotgun at a burglar and said: ”Friend, I would do thee no harm in this world, but thou standest where I am about to shoot!”