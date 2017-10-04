Heirloom Apples — and Apple Trees — Celebrated in Dolores

Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project (MORP) is proud to celebrate our fruit-growing heritage with you by featuring a diverse selection of heritage apple trees for sale at the upcoming Harvest Festival and Annual Orchard Social at Flanders Park in Dolores, on Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 4pm. The event will feature live music, cider and beer booths, and produce vendors.

Please join us in keeping Montezuma County “orchard country” by planting new orchards of heritage trees!

Trees are $50 except the rediscovered Colorado Orange apple is $100. Did you know that MORP members receive $10 off each heritage tree purchased, qualify for an additional bulk tree discount (buy 30 or more trees and get $20 off each tree), and receive special member-only invites to tree sales?

Not a member yet? Become one today… We thank you.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can schedule a visit to the MORP nursery when you buy 10 trees or more.

All trees are hand-grafted by MORP. Proceeds benefit the establishment of school, community, and public orchards by allowing MORP to grow and donate heritage apple trees to sites across Colorado, made possible by a USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Award. Please contact us if you think your organization may qualify for donated trees. The orchard site must be a public or community space with good wildlife fence, water, and labor to care for the trees. MORP selects the trees for each site. We look forward to working with you.

Chenango Strawberry is just one of many varieties of heritage apple trees to be available for sale at the upcoming Harvest Fest & Orchard Social.

C-Squared Cider lined up barrels of ZUMA Blend to showcase their cider made from Montezuma Valley fruit. Now ready to drink at C-Squared Ciders:

“Last fall, our fearless leader and cider wizard, C. Andy Brown, trekked across our great state to the Montezuma Valley, where he laid eyes upon a landscape ripe with ancient heirloom apple orchards. With the help of Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project, he picked and pressed over 500 gallons of fresh, Colorado grown heirloom apple varietals. It was a treacherous journey back through the mountains with a truck full of juice, but was worth the risk as fermentation began immediately on arrival to the C Squared Ciders world headquarters. Fermented with wild yeast and aged 8 months in oak barrels, this local, all Colorado heirloom cider is ready for release. We shall call it Zuma, in honor of the valley from which it came. Dry, tart, and with enough ‘funk’ to keep things interesting, Zuma will intrigue the palate and leave the drinker feeling fine, at 7%ABV”

Local cider maker, Outlier Sellers, who also fermented cider with the Montezuma Valley Heritage Blend plans to attend the Orchard Social next year; they expect to have their commercial license soon!

MORP will share more Montezuma Valley Heritage Blend cider stories as we hear them!

MORP is thrilled to own a copy of The Illustrated History of Apples in the United States and Canada by Daniel J. Bussey, edited by Kent Whealy, and published by JAK KAW Press, LLC. We have been waiting for years to hold this masterpiece in our hands. It is truly the most important work written on heritage apples in over 100 years! MORP will bring along our copy of this seven volume set to showcase to YOU at the Orchard Social. We hope you are as crazy about apples as we are!

See You at the Social!

Addie, Jude, and the Board of MORP