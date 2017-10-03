EDITORIAL: Pagosa’s Housing Crisis, According to the Experts, Part Three

Read Part One

Here’s another of the numerous graphs described for us by Andy Knudtsen and Rachel Shindman — the two economic planning specialists from Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) — at the joint Town-County work session last week.

This graph purports to show the employment “roller coaster” that Pagosa went through between 2003 and 2016, via dark bars aligned with employment numbers on the left side of the graph. (The dotted line is intended to show the employment pattern for Colorado as a whole, aligned with the scale on the right side of the graph. We will be ignoring those statewide numbers in this article.)

Mr. Knudtsen gave us some insight into the importance of this wildly undulating graph.

“We all remember that build-up to 2006 and 2007. In some markets, it went into 2008. And then this incredible crash. Right? I mean, the music stopped, overnight. Lots of sectors were hit very, very hard — construction, development, real estate…”

Employment declined and then stayed flat from 2010 through about 2013, he stated.

“And now, we’ve regained all of that loss. Things are faster now [than in 2007.] We’ve exceeded that peak. The people we’ve talked to tell us housing conditions are worse than ever before in Archuleta County. And in those conversations, we press a little further, and they say, ‘… and I’ve been here for three decades…’ They’ve got history, and they say things are worse now…

“Housing demand is based on these employment cycles…”

Just to be clear, the graph shown above does not illustrate the size of the “entire work force.” It shows only the number of wage-paying jobs, for which unemployment insurance is paid. A person holding two wage-paying jobs — a common occurrence in Pagosa — is counted twice.

A self-employed sole proprietor — another common occurrence in Pagosa — is not counted.

We are tempted to deduce, from this chart, that the growth in wage-paying jobs in Archuleta County between 2013 and 2016 has put significant and increasing pressure on our already challenged housing market — most of all, upon our stock of rental properties. In fact, that is exactly the assumption Mr. Knudtsen suggested to us.

A sensible suggestion. We can hardly doubt that an expanding work force puts pressure on a limited stock of work force housing. But we’re going to stop here for a moment, and talk about how simplistic graphs might — or might not — help us understand a complex situation.

If you happened to read Part One and Part Two of this editorial series, you may have noticed that those two articles addressed slightly aspects of the same basic subject matter: Archuleta County’s housing crisis, and how it looks to out-of-town experts.

In Part One, the word “expert” or “experts” appeared 8 times — but in Part Two, those two closely-related words appeared 17 times.

Here’s a graph that shows the number of times various words appeared in Part One and Part Two:

We could conceivably use this graph (especially, perhaps, if we were a government entity) to quickly determine which of the two Daily Post installments best addressed the topic of affordable housing as viewed by experts. We would probably be tempted to pick ‘Part Two.’

But a simple graph like the one above — as colorful as it may be — really tells us very little about the amount of useful information in Part One and Part Two. (If any.)

A much better way to judge the two articles is by actually reading them.

The “roller coaster employment” graph shown and described by EPS last week may well be presenting some useful information. But it’s not complete information.

For one thing, the graph has made the “growth” in wage-paying jobs since 2013 look more impressive than necessary. If you look closely at the EPS chart, you will notice that the scale on the left side starts at 2,000 jobs:

That choice artificially dramatizes small differences in employment rates. If EPS had been more realistic with their illustration, their scale would have started with “zero” …

Here’s a more complete presentation of that same data, with the left-hand scale based at “zero”. The difference is subtle, but perhaps meaningful:

The rollercoaster curve is still present… but the ride now looks more mild-mannered. Viewed in its entirety, the Archuleta County job market has actually stayed relatively stable throughout the Great Recession, with the obvious exception of the construction industry. The noticeable increase in wage-paying jobs, starting in 2014, resulted largely from three new or expanding businesses: Walmart, Tractor Supply, and the Pagosa Springs Medical Center. And this year, especially, we are seeing the return of the construction industry.

We need to know what kind of wages these employers are paying their added workers, if we want to fully understand the housing pressures created by a growing economy.

But that particular information was missing from the draft EPS report.

We also know that a very high percentage of the work force in Archuleta County is self-employed, and thus are missing from the employment data presented by EPS at the joint Town-County work session. When questioned about those missing workers, Ms. Shindman noted that about half the work force in Pagosa is self-employed.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in 2007 Archuleta County had an employed labor force of about 6,350, plus about 250 workers who were unemployed. If EPS is claiming that only 3,750 of those workers were paid salaries and wages, that suggests we had 2,600 self-employed folks in the community in 2007.

It would appear that EPS left about 40 percent of the Archuleta County work force out of the data.

We might find it curious that the EPS chart is showing an additional 450 wage-paying jobs in 2016, compared to the previous peak in 2007. But BLS shows fewer employed workers in 2016 — only about 6,100. It would appear that a large number of Pagosa workers, who were once self-employed, have taken jobs at Walmart or Tractor Supply or Pagosa Springs Medical Center.

Here is that quote, once again, from Mr. Knudtsen:

“And now, we’ve regained all of that loss. Things are faster now [than in 2007.] We’ve exceeded that peak.”

So we have to ask. Did EPS really grasp the current state of the Pagosa community, at the end of their $35,000 contract?

That is to say, did they spend enough time with the experts who actually live here?

Read Part Four, tomorrow…