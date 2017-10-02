EDITORIAL: Pagosa’s Housing Crisis, According to the Experts, Part Two

Read Part One

There are experts… and then there are experts.

When a group of parents formed the ‘Pagosa Charter School Initiative’ three years ago, with the ambitious plan to open a public, tuition-free elementary school in Archuleta County, none of the board members — mostly, young moms — had any experience opening a charter school. They were not trained educators… nor were they expert business managers… nor did they have experience writing the numerous educational grants that would prove necessary to get their school opened.

In no sense of the word were these local moms “experts” in the art of creating a charter school.

But they were experts in another sense of the word. They knew more about their own children, their own families, and their own local community — in an intimate, personal way — than any “outside expert” could ever hope to know.

Three years and half a dozen successful grants later, the Pagosa Peak Open School has opened its doors in the Aspen Village subdivision, with its new playground overlooking a dedicated wetlands, a new multi-use trail funded by the Town of Pagosa Springs, and the community’s largest retail store: Walmart.

None of this would have been possible, however, without the expert advice these young moms received from the Colorado League of Charter Schools — a grant-funded non-profit that’s spent the past 25 years helping local “experts” open successful charter schools in urban and rural communities throughout the state.

Which is to say, there are at least two kinds of experts in the world.

The economic and planning experts who arrived in Pagosa last week to explain their second draft of the Archuleta County Housing Needs Study — Andy Knudtsen and Rachel Shindman, of Denver-based Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) — brought with them a certain type of expertise. They were obviously expert at gathering data of various types, and summarizing that data with concise paragraphs, and graphs, and charts.

Those summaries and graphs and charts seemed to confirm what most of us, local residents, already suspected: that a significant percentage of Pagosa’s working class and elderly retired are spending far too much of their limited income on housing costs.

Individuals and families who spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing are generally classified — by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and other housing experts — as “cost-burdened.” These individuals are assumed to be spending too much of their income on mortgage or rent, meaning that they’re unable to afford other human necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and health care.

But in realty, the 30-percent rule is “essentially an arbitrary number,” according to David Bieri of the University of Michigan, because different households earning the same annual income spend considerably different amounts of money on basic necessities. Families with children spend more on clothing, food, and medical bills than do single adults — so a household with children spending 40 percent of its income on housing might be cost burdened, whereas a single adult who earns the same salary and spends the same percentage of income on housing might be living comfortably.

Also, a family earning $80,000 a year may be able to comfortably spend 50 percent of its income on housing, and still have plenty left over for other needs and wants.

A family living on $15,000 a year may be “cost-burdened” if they are spending even 25 percent of their income on housing. And there are many such households in Pagosa Springs. According to the data presented by EPS, it would appear that a majority of low-income families here are “cost-burdened,” unless they purchased a home during the 1990s or earlier, when Pagosa property was still affordable.

If you are renting in Archuleta County in 2017, you’re likely in a bad situation. Here’s one of the more dramatic graphs presented by the EPS experts last week, illustrating our long-term rental market in three snapshots: 2000, 2010 and 2015.

And here is Rachel Shindman, explaining the graph.

“This is what we think is one of our more interesting graphs. This shows various rental rates, and the percentage of units renting for those rates. So the darkest blue is 2000. The medium blue is 2010. And the lightest blue is 2015.

“And we see a complete shift in the distribution of the rental market.

“Firstly, there has been almost no rental housing development [since 2000.] Pagosa has seen some for-sale housing development, but almost no rental housing development. And this whole new high-cost market has emerged…”

We’re going to modify the EPS graph slightly, to show two individual snapshots of the rental market here in Archuleta County…

Here’s the data from the year 2000, according to EPS:

At the far left, we see that nearly 10 percent of the available rentals were priced below $200 a month, and almost a third of the available units cost less than $500 a month. The vast majority of the rentals — 72 percent — were priced below $750 a month; only about 28 percent of the rentals were priced above $750.

This was a town where you could work in retail or in the hospitality industry and still find a reasonably priced place to rent…

… Seventeen years ago.

Here’s how EPS graphed the year 2015:

As Ms. Shindman noted, this is a complete shift in the rental market. The rentals priced under $200 have disappeared, and 84 percent of the rentals are now priced above $500 a month. Only 16 percent are ‘affordable’ to people working low-wage jobs or living on Social Security.

Members of our local governments wanted to know if the Denver experts viewed this dramatic change as permanent, or temporary.

Ms. Shindman’s colleague, Andy Knudtsen:

“This [shortage of rental housing] is going to change only with a significant increase in inventory. And that’s the challenge. A really big challenge, because that’s a lot of inventory to generate.

“Or else, changes in policy around things like [vacation rentals.] Once you take a housing unit out of the long-term rental inventory and put it into short-term vacation rentals, not only are you reducing the long-term supply — you are also increasing the demand, because now you need that many more employees [in the lodging industry.]

“So it’s a double whammy.”

As I suggested at the beginning of today’s installment, there are two types of experts. On the one hand, we have the people from Denver, who are able to assemble and summarize (sometimes frightening) statistics.

And then we have the people who live here… who know the actual situations they face on a daily basis. These “local experts” are the people missing from the draft EPS Housing Needs Study.

The real residents. Our friends and neighbors… who are paying too much for housing… or earning too little at their jobs…

