Cortez High Wins Intermountain Golf Tournament

By Ruthann Johnson

On Tuesday, September 26, the Rio Grande Club & Resort in South Fork, Colorado hosted the Intermountain League Golf Championship Tournament. The tournament included four teams of five players from high schools in Monte Vista, Alamosa, Pagosa Springs and Cortez.

Cortez High School won first place, followed by Pagosa Springs, Alamosa and Monte Vista, respectively. Individual first-place winner Cristoffer Rudosky, 17, of Cortez High School hit a 75 on the club’s par 72, 18-hole course. Coming in second and third were Nathan Smith, 15, and Jonathon Robel, 16, from Pagosa Springs High School.

This year marks the league’s third year playing their championship tournament in South Fork. “We love having the high school teams play here, and they always seem to have a great time,” says Rio Grande Club & Resort manager, Todd Small.

The tournament allows league competitors to play one of Colorado’s premier golf courses and helps qualifying players prepare for state championships, which are being held October 2 – 3 at Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette, Colorado. “I can’t think of a better venue to get ready for State than the Rio Grande Club and would like to extend our appreciation to the club and staff for their generous hospitality,” says Micah Rudosky, coach of the Cortez golf team and head golf professional at Conquistador Golf Course in Cortez. “The course was in great shape and the greens were fast.”

The Intermountain League has six junior and senior high school students competing in this year’s state championship.

Rudosky’s son Cristoffer, winner of this year’s league championship at the Rio Grande Club, is excited about the upcoming state championship and has his sights on playing college golf next year. “This has been a great season and [I’m] certainly proud of the way our team performed for the season-ending championship,” Rudosky says.