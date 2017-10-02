‘Conscious Aging’ Educational Series Begins Oct. 12

More people than ever before in the history of the world are living to an advanced age in relatively good health. There are few guidelines for living past retirement age with grace, courage, and enthusiasm. The Institute of Noetic Science (IONS) has developed an 8-session series for older adults who want to age in a conscious way. In the eight interactive sessions, participants will share their views, hopes, and fears about a number of topics that are a part of the aging process. One topic will be covered in each two-hour session. The session topics include an Introduction to Conscious Aging, Self-Compassion, Forgiveness, Life Review, Transformation Practices, Attitudes toward Death and Dying, Surrender and Letting Go, and Creating a New Vision of Aging.

Each session is structured to include time for personal reflection and writing, discussions in small groups of 3-4 people, and large group circles. Suggested home practices will be offered after each session. Material in the manual from the Conscious Aging program at IONS will be the basis of each of the sessions. The emphasis will be on deep personal reflection as well as deep listening. This is not a therapy program, but an opportunity to be with other people who are considering the deep questions that you are as you age.

The series will be facilitated by Pam Kircher, a certified facilitator in Conscious Aging. Sessions will be held from 2-4pm on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month from Oct. through Feb. (except for Thanksgiving and the December Holiday week). They’ll be held at the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, located at the corner of North Pagosa Blvd. and Park Ave. in Pagosa Springs.

The first session will be held on Thursday, October 12 from 2-4pm. The total cost is $20 for the series, to cover the cost of your manual and rental of the UU space.

If you have questions or would like to register, please contact Pam Kircher atpk@pamkircher.com or 970-264-6129. Space is limited, so pre-registration is necessary.