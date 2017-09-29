Wolf Creek Pre-Season Pass Sale Now Underway

Wolf Creek Ski Area’s Pre-Season Pass Sale begins tomorrow Saturday, September 30 and ends Sunday, October 8, for those wishing to purchase at the Wolf Creek ticket office — but online purchases began yesterday, September 28.

6 inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday, September 27… bringing the year-to-date snowfall total to 8 inches.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is ready to welcome in the 2017 – 2018 ski season with the newest addition to the Wolf Creek Lift System — the Lynx Lift — and a purchase and installation of a Point-of-Sale System in the Ticket Office. Wolf Creek Ski Area will also be going solar with the majority of sustainable power offsets generated from the Penitente Solar Project in the San Luis Valley.

Buy online

Sale began yesterday, September 28 at https://wolfcreekski.com/wolf-creek-season-passes/

Buy in person

Wolf Creek Ski Area Ticket Office, top of Wolf Creek Pass, Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 8. Ticket Window Hours: 8:30am to 4:00pm

Buy through the mail

Mail in your signed Season Pass Contract (download from WolfCreekSki.com) with a check or money order for the exact amount of your purchase.

Send to: Wolf Creek Ski Area, P.O. Box 2800, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Buy over the phone

Call 970-264-5639

Skiers and boarders are also able to purchase passes at the Avalanche Snow Show at Sports Systems in Albuquerque, NM. Passes will be available for purchase at the Wolf Creek Ski Area booth Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

Members of Gray Wolf Ski Club must purchase their season passes over the phone, by mail or at the Wolf Creek Ticket Office.

Prices are listed below and on the Wolf Creek website.

Be sure to consider reviewing Wolf Creek’s Local Appreciation Days on the Events Calendar before you purchase your pass.

Stop in and check out Treasure Sports during the Pre-Season Pass Sale! Wolf Creek gear and apparel can also be found by visiting Noel Sport Online.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is implementing a new point-of-sale system in the Ticket Office and scanning system at the lifts. Unfortunately, there has been a delay in starting with the new system and the traditional system is being used for the Pre-Season Pass Sale. Please fill out the contract and waiver as you have in the past and send it in via U.S.Postal Service. The 2017-2018 season pass contract and waiver must be completed and submitted to the Ticket Office before your first day of skiing. The season pass contract and waiver can be found on our website.

Please visit Wolf Creek’s employment page to learn about employment opportunities at Wolf Creek.