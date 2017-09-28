SBDC Offers ‘Introduction to QuickBooks’ Thursday, Oct. 26 in Durango

Southwest Colorado Small Business Development Center and First National Bank of Durango are sponsoring a full day workshop, Introduction to QuickBooks on Thursday, October 26, at the Community Room at First National Bank in Durango.

The workshop offered from 9:00am until 4pm, will have an hour lunch break from noon to 1:00 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a brown bag lunch.

Register online at this website.

This workshop, taught by CPA, Certified QuickBooks Pro-Advisor, and Fort Lewis College Accounting Professor, Laura E. Hokanson, will help small business owners understand how much money they are bringing in and how they are spending it. Designed for business owners who are not accountants, Hokanson will explain how the software works and how it can help manage the finances of a business and save time.

QuickBooks, the most popular small business accounting software on the market, is an invaluable tool for any financial organization. Topics covered include: How to get through the Set-up Process, Creating an effective Chart of Accounts, Lists, the key to invoices and cash receipts, basic sales and payment processing, vendors and easy bill paying, banking and credit card transactions, and the power of a good profit and loss report.

This presentation filled with practical, useful information is only $70 or $65 for Chamber members. Laura Hokanson utilizes over two decades of public accounting teaching experience to deliver presentations filled with practical information geared towards the needs of new and growing businesses and non-profit organizations.

Email shepherd_m@fortlewis.edu or call 970-247-7009 for more information.