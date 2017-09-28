LIBRARY NEWS: Second Chance Book Sale Set for Oct. 6-7

We hope you will come by the library on Friday, October 6 or Saturday, October 7 from 9am – 5pm to take advantage of the Second Chance Book Sale. You’ll find great buys for all ages – books that were not sold at the Friends of the Library book sale in August plus new ones that have been processed since then. In addition to books, a wide variety of other items will be offered, including book sets, audio books, CDs and DVDs.

Library staff will be organizing the event, setting up and working the cash register for your purchases. This is a win-win situation. You get great bargains and your library raises funds in addition to the $5,600 made at the Friends book sale. Every penny goes to making your library even better.

Lifelong Learning

Mark your calendar for the fall Lifelong Learning Lecture series starting October 12, and watch for more details in future Library News columns.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, September 29) from 2-3:30 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Adult education

Our PALS program – Pagosa Adult Learning Services – takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Computer/technology classes

Join us each Monday from 2-3 p.m. to learn a technology skill or application. Topics will vary each week. October 2 is digital photos, October 9 is Microsoft Excel basics, October 16 is Ancestry Library Edition, and October 23 is Windows 10. No registration required. Note: No computer class October 30.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Spanish language books

“La Camisa del Marido” by Nelida Pinon is an anthology of nine stories exploring family relationships, conflicts and secrets. “Pele: Porque El Futbol Importa” by Pele and Brian Winter is a memoir of this soccer great. “El Nombre de Dios es Misericordia” by Pope Francis shares the pope’s thoughts on the importance of misery. “Cartas a la Dra. Isabel: Mensajes y Consejos de El Anghel de la Radio” by Isabel Gomez-Bassols is a collection of letters to help men and women overcome their problems. “Reta Tu Vida” No Es Dejar de Comer Sino Aprender de Comer” by nutritionist Jose Fernandez provides menus and inspirations to help your family achieve a healthier diet.



How-to and self-help

“Computer Basics/eighth edition has been updated for Windows 10. “Solve Your Money Troubles” offers strategies to get out and stay out of debt. “Raising Passionate Readers” by Nancy Newman describes five easy steps to success in school and life. “Cuba” is a DK Eyewitness Travel guide. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant showcases personal experience and research on finding strength in the face of diversity. “The Four Tendencies” by Gretchen Rubin describes personality profiles that help make your life better. “Dr. Colbert’s Keto Zone Diet” by Dr. Don Colbert help you lose weight without hunger or food cravings.

Other nonfiction

“Midnight Confessions” by Stephen Colbert is based on his popular segment from “The Late Show.” “The Education of Eva Moskowitz” is a memoir by the founder and CEO of Success Academy Charter Schools. “Windfall” by Harvard professor Meghan L. O’Sullivan describes how energy abundance has transformed the geopolitical order and bolstered American power. “The Language of Light” by Gerald Shea is a history of deafness, signed languages and the struggles of the deaf.

“Reinventing America’s Schools” by David Osborne offers a survey of the most dramatic improvements in urban education today. “The Astronomy Book” explores discoveries about space, time and the physics of the cosmos. “What I Found in a Thousand Towns” by Dar Williams tells of this singer-songwriter’s travels through America’s small towns.

Novels

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward focuses on a family road trip through Mississippi. “Star Wars Phasma” by Delilah S. Dawson is the latest in the Star Wars series. “The Golden House” by Salman Rushdie tells of an enigmatic billionaire who moves to New York. “Something Like Happy” by Eva Woods fellows two friends who spend 100 days working to be happy. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng features two families who live in the very proper Shakes Heights suburb of Cleveland. “Love and Other Consolation Prizes” by Jamie Ford tells of an orphan raffled off during the 1909 World’s Fair. “The Vengeance of Mothers” by Jim Fergus explores the Brides for Indians program via the journals of two of the brides. “The Twelve-Mile Straight” by Eleanor Henderson begins with the birth of two babies, one light-skinned and the other dark.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Enemy of the State” is a Mitch Rapp thriller by Kyle Mills. “A Legacy of Spies” by John Le Carre is the first Smiley mystery in 25 years. “Good Me Bad Me” by Ali Land features the daughter of a serial killer. “The Child Finder” by Rene Denfeld begins when a child disappears while choosing a Christmas tree in the forest, “Need to Know” by Fern Michaels is a Sisterhood mystery. “Dinner at the Center of the Earth” by Nathan Englander follows a secret prisoner held captive in a black site, “Proof of Life” by J.A. Jance is a J.P. Beaumont mystery. “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye” by David Lagercrantz continues Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series.

Large print

“Robert H. Parker’s The Hangman’s Sonnet” by Reed Farrel Coleman is a Jesse Stone mystery. “Y is for Yesterday” by Sue Granton is the penultimate book in this alphabetic mystery series. “Glass Houses” by Louise Penny is an Armand Gamache mystery. “Secrets in Death” by J.D. Robb is an Eve Dallas mystery. “The Romanov Ransom” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell is a Sam and Remi Fargo adventure. “Exposed” by Lisa Scottoline is a Mary DiNunzio and Bennie Rosato mystery. “The Burning Girl” by Claire Messud follows two girls whose friendship is tested in later years. “Charlatans” by Robin Cook is a medical mystery. “Texas Fierce: The Tylers of Texas” by Janet Dailey is a western love story.

CDs

“The Western Star” is a Walt Longmire mystery. “I Know a Secret” by Tess Gerritsen connects two homicides in different locations. “Dark Rites” by Heather Graham is number 22 in the Krewe of Hunters series.

DVDs

“One Night with the King” stars Peter O’Toole and Omar Sharif. “The Mine Wars” explores the struggles of West Virginia coal miners. “Sound Tracker” is a two-part musical journey across the U.S. “The Courageous Heart of Irene Sendler” is the true story of a world War II woman who saved 2,500 Jewish children in Poland. “Megan Leavy” is the true story of a female Marine and her military combat dog. “Two Step for Beginners Vol. 1” teaches you how to dance the Texas two-step. “Captain Underpants” is a DreamWorks Animation comedy. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continues the team’s experience. “Sunshine Cleaning” is a comedy drama starring Amy Adams, Emily Blunt and Alan Arkin. “Iraq Uncovered” is a Frontline documentary.

Thanks for our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Medora Bass, Gail and Dan Shepherd, Paula Gorsuch, Curt Grindal, Marilyn Falvey and Gayle Broadbent.

Quotable Quote

“Life is a series of yellow pads. It’s real therapy to cross things off and make a new list.” – George Stevens, Jr., American Film Institute director.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org