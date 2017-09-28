EDITORIAL: Sitting Ducks… in a Fog, Part Four

Read Part One

Imagine each day starting a new; waking up to a world that has yet to be discovered. Such are the gifts of the developmentally disabled whose worlds are not centered on social pressures, value judgments and differences. They have pure hearts, genuine emotions and minds that will forever be young – rare and valued commodities in our world today.

— Continuing Life Community website

Now that the Town Council had voted, the evening of September 21, to table the proposed ‘Elk Run’ annexation — without setting a date for its future consideration — we moved on to another, very similar annexation proposal: a 5-acre parcel owned by the non-profit Continuing Life Community. Like the ‘Elk Run’ project, the Continuing Life Community was located within the Alpha subdivision and presumably subject to the same ‘Declaration of Restrictions.’

But as noted in the previous installments of this editorial, those restrictions were not an actual concern for the Town Council — or should we say, the Council had been advised by their attorney, Allison Ulmer, that the restrictions did not concern them. Any covenants established by the Alpha Property Owners Association (APOA) constituted a contract between the association and the individual property owner.

The Town, meanwhile, is required to follow its own land use code.

As we had learned, peering through the fog for two hours, the APOA Restrictions are somewhat daunting if one wishes to try and interpret them to mean something other than what they actually say. What they actually say, in the detail below from the Restrictions filed with the County government in January 1969, is that a property owner is allowed to build up to three dwelling units per acre, no smaller than 1,000 square feet each:

We also note that plans must be approved by the “Architectural Committee.” In my reading of the Restrictions, the manner in which the members of the “Architectural Committee” get appointed is somewhat vague.

Property owners associations and homeowners associations have an interesting history, here in the U.S. They’ve been around since the 1880s, but didn’t become commonplace until the mid-1960s, when several federal laws helped promote their establishment. Federal housing programs began pushing suburban, single-family housing developments to replace multi-family housing, and in 1963, the Federal Housing Administration developed a mortgage program especially for subdivision developments that had qualifying homeowners associations. Later, environmental laws promoted the development of commonly-owned storm water treatment systems in new subdivisions.

Developers and real estate companies also promoted homeowners associations as a method to keep subdivisions looking “exclusive.” In some cases, HOAs and POAs prohibited property purchases by certain racial and ethnic groups.

Local governments also noticed that some HOAs and POAs were taking on the tasks of providing road maintenance, sewage treatment, storm water treatment, and various other municipal services — while still paying the same property taxes as other non-association subdivisions. That naturally led local governments to promote the idea of property associations.

Unfortunately, HOAs and POAs are, in many ways, non-democratic structures, in spite of their regulatory powers. Boards are not subject to the same constitutional controls as local governments… voting is based on property ownership rather than residency… and some HOAs have prohibited political signage and other free-speech activities within their boundaries.

The question before the Town Council, at the moment, could possibly be stated this way: can the Alpha Property Owners Association exclude developmentally disabled adults?

Because, most certainly, the Town government cannot.

While Kelly Dunn was proposing to build “small” housing units on his 10-parcel Alpha property, the Continuing Life Community presented a plan to build up to eight “family-style” homes in a cozy 5-acre neighborhood just south of the Aspen Village subdivision. The neighborhood would be dedicated to the care of developmentally-disabled adults… close to bus transportation, shopping, medical services, and — if Aspen Village ever builds out as planned — other services as well.

Many of the same Alpha property owners who wrote letters to the Town opposing Kelly Dunn’s ‘Elk Run’ housing project also wrote objecting to the Continuing Life proposal. One particular property owner, Rusty Bivins, stepped up to the microphone at the September 21 hearing and delivered an impassioned plea, urging the Town Council to reject the Continuing Life annexation — making the claim that it violated the exclusive, single-family nature of the Alpha subdivision, and noting that the community had many already-annexed-and-zoned properties suitable for such a project.

Mr. Bivins concluded by thanking the Council for listening carefully to the arguments on both sides:

“The Town Planning Commission did not really — I felt, this is my personal opinion — did not really want to hear us, and they felt like we was arguing against this, which we never was. We was simply trying to maintain what we purchased, when we bought our land. It’s not like we’re asking to go above and beyond. We’re just trying to hold onto what we already bought.

“So, thank y’all again. Y’all is amazing, and thank y’all so much for this opportunity to speak.”

In the end, the Town Council found itself unable to say, ‘No,’ to the idea of a housing project aimed at developmentally disabled adults. By a 6-to-1 vote, the Council approved the annexation of the Continuing Life, and then unanimously voted to zone the newly-annexed parcel as low-density residential.

Mayor Don Volger spoke following the vote.

“Once again, I am very appreciative of you all coming. I think you provided excellent information for us to consider. Obviously, it has been considered and we’ve made our decision. And in this particular case, it will be up to the property owners association and the property owner to work out the details.

“So, thank you very much. The other [annexation request] has been tabled, and we will possibly take it up at our next meeting. But I’m not making any promises on that one.

“So if you want to stay, you can stay. If you want to leave, you can leave.”

The standing-room-only audience subsequently filed out of the meeting room, leaving just a handful of us to observe how the Council would treat the remaining agenda items. It was now 9pm, and maybe we were a bit weary from the emotionally charged discussion. But maybe our hearts were still pure?

