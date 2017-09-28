100 Downed Trees in Need of Removal… Ready for a Trail Project?

A coolness has moved into the air. Leaves are changing colors. A hint of campfire mixes with the decay of leaves and reminds us that soon snow will cover the ground.

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) still has a few volunteer work projects scheduled for this questionable working month. And, we could use your help. Of course, projects are subject to change with the whims of mother nature. PATC functions as one of the coordinating organizations to assist with the care and maintenance of a few of the approximately 687 miles of trails that need maintenance in the Pagosa Ranger District.

Trail work is for nearly everyone. Most projects have an array of needs, from lopping to digging to building to sawing. There is a job for every volunteer – we promise.

October 7-8: Overnight project

Cut It Out Project (this is a Step Outdoors sponsored project)

Meeting Location: Archuleta County Fairgrounds

Project Summary: We have 100 trees down on the Quartz Meadow Trail and this will be the focus of our efforts. We will be using cross cut saws. This is an overnight project. Dinner and breakfast will be provided. Camp will be located approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Reserve your space by noon, October 5. Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

October 10 from 7:30am to 2pm

Tuesday Project Dates

Meeting Location: City Market Parking Lot

Project Summary: Last Tuesday project date of the season. Our focus is on brushing tread on our more widely used trails. Location to be determined as the date draws closer and the weather dictates where we might go. We will not be beginning any new sites, instead finishing outstanding project needs.

Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

October 28; from 7:30am to 4pm

Surprise Trail Project

Meeting Location: Archuleta County Fairgrounds

Project Summary: It is a late time of year. Is the snow flying or not yet flying? This project date could be at any number of trailheads. Might consist of any type of needed project work. Will probably require a heavier jacket and will most definitely include cake and tasty treats provided by the Crew Leader. Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

About Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC)

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) is a volunteer run 501(c)(3) organization which functions as the clearinghouse of organization and coordination for all of the trail user groups in Pagosa Springs. This is the place where all trail users are respected and come together, work together and work to meet the goal of keeping our trails open and valuable to the entire community.

For more information, please visit https://pagosatrails.org/about/.

Happy Trails!