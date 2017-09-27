EDITORIAL: Sitting Ducks… in a Fog, Part Three

Read Part One

The fog of information was still thick on September 21, two hours into the public hearing on two proposed Town annexations. But it was beginning to appear that the hunters, in this awkward situation, might be certain members of the Alpha Property Owners Association… and the sitting ducks might be the annexation applicants.

The Alpha subdivision residents who spoke in opposition to the requested Town annexation of developer Kelly Dunn’s 10-acre parcel just south of Harman Park seemed to believe that the proposed “small home community” proposed in Mr. Dunn’s application would violate the ‘Declaration of Restrictions’ written in 1969 when the Alpha subdivision was first created.

But… was that truly the case?

Here, we are listening to attorney Clayton Buchner, who told us he was speaking on behalf of the Alpha Property Owners Association (APOA) board. I cannot say exactly who those board members might be; that information seems oddly difficult to access.

Mr. Buchner:

“We are not suggesting at all, that this would be outside the discretion of the Town Council to annex this property. The Town has sole discretion to annex property, but they have to do it according to their list of criteria.

“You’re not deciding if the covenants are going to be enforced against the property owner — but the covenants do play a part.”

To clarify here, all three attorneys in the room — Mr. Buchner representing the Alpha Property Owners Association, Paul Kosnick representing Mr. Dunn, and Allison Ulmer serving as counsel to the Town — were in agreement that any Alpha covenants and restrictions constituted a contract between the APOA and the property owner… and that the Town is not a party to that contract… nor is the Town bound by that contract.

So why, then, were we talking so much about these Alpha restrictions?

And what, exactly, do the restrictions state…?

Attorney Paul Kosnik:

“It seems like a lot of comments here are saying, ‘Well, the Town shouldn’t consider the covenants… but this development is going to violate the covenants, so you shouldn’t agree to the annexation.’

“Well, the fact is, I haven’t heard one comment explaining how the covenants are being violated. I’ve heard that it’s limited to single family residential. Well, this project is all single family residential. The covenants state that up to three dwelling units per acre are allowed. That is what Mr. Dunn is proposing.

“I haven’t heard, from anyone, explain exactly which violation of covenants going on.

“Are these people opposed to this kind of density? Yes. They don’t want this kind of density there. But there is no violation of the covenants.

“Also, I question whether the APOA really exists. There’s an association listed on the Secretary of State’s website, but what is the role of that association, in this subdivision? I do not know whom they represent; I’m not aware of any board elections that involved our property owner; and I’m not aware of how the ‘architectural committee’ is formed, or what their authority is.

“So I don’t know what this ‘Alpha Association’ is. Yes, there are covenants, and yes, we believe we comply with them. So I don’t think there is any other role for the Town to consider.”

Town Council member John Egan:

“The covenants that exist right now — they provide for three units to an acre. Is that correct?”

The crowd of about 45 people, who had thus far been sitting quietly for the past two hours, protested as a unified group that this statement was incorrect.

Mr. Egan:

“Okay, somebody — it’s either yes or no. What’s the answer?”

Attorney Buchner stepped up to the microphone:

“The answer is, ‘No.’ Because the [Restrictions] document, throughout, references ‘parcels’ a number of times — I haven’t counted the exact number.

“There is a reference in the current covenants as they read — and there’s no doubt about it — that you can have three dwellings per acre. But that’s a typographical error.

“You don’t have to take my word for it. Read the document yourself, and read the spirit of the document, and decide if somebody accidentally put in the word ‘acre’ instead of ‘parcel’? And then you make that decision.”

Well, there you have it. The “Declaration of Restrictions” — as it currently reads — specifically states that Mr. Dunn can build up to 30 dwellings on his 10-acre parcel. Or so it would appear, as we squinted through the fog.

But a roomful of Alpha residents had come to believe that this stipulation is a typographical error. Or so it appeared.

At this point in the hearing, Council member Egan expressed his belief that he couldn’t make a fair decision with the information he’d been presented thus far, and he made a motion to table Kelly Dunn’s annexation request. The motion passed with a 4-3 vote.

Mr. Dunn would have to wait for a decision at a later date.

But we still had the Continuing Life Community annexation request on the evening’s agenda. As with Mr. Dunn’s ‘Elk Run’ property, the Continuing Life non-profit had bought a parcel within the Alpha subdivision, and was presumably subject to the same ‘Declaration of Restrictions.’ And as with the ‘Elk Run’ property, this property adjoined property located within the Town boundaries. And as with the Dunn proposal, Continuing Life was proposing several houses on a single parcel.

But this was not ‘workforce housing.’ This was a type of housing that doesn’t yet exist in Pagosa Springs.

The Continuing Life Community would be a collection of group homes dedicated to the care of adults with developmental disabilities… a residential setting that would allow these adults — who might otherwise be sent off to an extended care facility in some big city — to receive the added care they needed, to be able to walk to shopping and to the bus stop… and to continue living in their hometown: Pagosa Springs.

We had to wonder. How did the numerous Alpha subdivision residents in the audience feel about such a project?

Read Part Four, tomorrow…