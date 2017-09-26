UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Kindness’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “Kindness Can Change Our World,” with Zoë Groulx, this Sunday, October 1.

Unitarian Universalists strive to live by and uphold seven principles. These principles are not dogma or doctrine but a guide for those of us who choose to join and participate in Unitarian Universalist religious communities.

The First Principle tells us to affirm and promote “the inherent worth and dignity of every person.” Observance of this principle requires kindness in our dealings with others. Additionally, the Second Principle, that of “justice, equity and compassion in human relations,” encourages us to be kind as we interact with the world around us.

The Fellowship will focus this service on kindness as it relates to ourselves and to the larger community. We will explore how the practice of kindness can change our world.

Presenter Zoë Groulx describes herself:

“My past led me here but no longer exists — it is comprised of a seemingly infinite cascade of moments and interactions, far too many to relate here. Throughout that past and now, I am one tiny but significant part of this infinite universe, no more and no less than you, no more and no less than our planet, no more and no less than each bacterium, each rock, each ray of light, each wave of energy. I would love to meet you and have a conversation with you, should you introduce yourself to me after the service. (Despite this whimsical bio of the moment, I am a pretty down-to-earth and practical person.)”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.