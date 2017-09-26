Public Invited to Tour Mercy Hospice House

By David Bruzzese

The public is invited to tour Mercy Hospice House, a new residential hospice facility on the Mercy Regional Medical Center campus, during an open house on Saturday, September 30, from 10:00am – 12:00pm.

Hospice of Mercy staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide tours of the eight-bed, 11,000-square-foot facility. Facility designers incorporated into the facility home-like features including a shared family kitchen where families can prepare meals; a living room and other family gathering areas; a library; private patios attached to each patient room; gardens; and a beautiful art collection.

When open in early October, Mercy Hospice House’s hospice-trained professionals will provide round-the-clock care, and other staff will be available to care for the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

Residential hospice care is often chosen when patients have symptoms that may be difficult to manage at home, or when families need respite from the demands caring for a loved one at home or in another setting. Mercy Hospice House is the only residential hospice facility available to serve communities in the Four Corners region.

Mercy Regional Medical Center and Mercy Hospice House are located at 1010 Three Springs Blvd. in Durango. For more information about Mercy Hospice House and Hospice of Mercy, call (970) 764-1700.