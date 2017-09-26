EDITORIAL: Sitting Ducks… in a Fog, Part Two

Read Part One

“Goal G-3: Town will annex properties that provide an overall benefit to the Pagosa Springs community; The proposal is to meet a specific and expressed need in both the Town and the County (housing).”

— ‘Agenda Brief: Findings of Fact for Elk Run Annexation’ by Town of Pagosa Springs planning staff, September 21, 2017

Cathey Wetzel was first person to step up to the microphone on September 21, and urge the Town Council to reject the annexation of the 10-acre ‘Elk Run’ parcel owned by Kelly Dunn. Like Mr. Dunn, Ms. Wetzel is a member of the Alpha Property Owners Association.

More about the nature of that organization in Part Three, tomorrow.

Ms. Wetzel:

“The Town of Pagosa Springs is entertaining an application to annex [a 10-acre parcel] that is part of an established subdivision. When Mr. Dunn purchased the land, he contracted with an entity that is the subdivision. The contract included the Restrictions of the subdivision, which Mr. Dunn agreed to follow when he purchased the land.

“Now, he is attempting to break the contract with the subdivision, by bringing in a third party, which is the Town of Pagosa Springs, which is not party to the contract. So he is using the Town to enable him to disregard the Restrictions.

“However, even if the land is annexed to the Town, the Restrictions follow the land to which they apply. And this fact, that the Restriction follow the land, is confirmed by the Town attorney, who also confirmed that fact at the September 12 hearing before the Town Planning Commission.

“The ‘Declaration of Restrictions’ say — Article One — that the parcels are restricted to single-family residential dwellings or single-family residential use, and this is consistent with what has happened in the subdivision.

“The applicant’s proposed use is inconsistent with the Restrictions, because he wants to put many structures on a single parcel.”

As I mentioned in Part One, a pea-soup-thick fog began to settle over the Town’s annexation hearing when opponents from the Alpha subdivision began to question the Town’s ethical right to annex a property that adjoins the existing Town boundaries — if that property is controlled to a property owners’ association agreement, and if the proposed use doesn’t align with the way the subdivision has been developing over the past 40 years or so.

In fact, Kelly Dunn’s application for annexation suggested that he plans to build “many units on a single parcel” — 74 single family dwellings, in fact, as we see on the sketch he provided to the Town Planning Commission on September 12:

The sketch also shows a “Gym,” several storage units, and seven “Carports.” We are looking at what appears to be a certain type of small, self-contained community… a type of community that seems to be repugnant to many residents of the Alpha subdivision.

A week later at the Town Council approval hearing — much to almost everyone’s surprise — Mr. Dunn’s representative, attorney Paul Kosnik, announced that the proposal had been scaled back, and would include only 30 single-family homes. That would mean a density of three homes per acre. We would better understand that proposed change a bit later in the hearing, when the fog began to clear.

But since we are still sitting in the midst of that fog, we will take a moment to think back on how the Pagosa Springs community has changed in the 48 years since the Alpha subdivision was created in 1969. Back then, Pagosa Springs was a logging town, a working class town, a ranching town, with a population of about 1,300. Another 1,400 lived outside the Town limits, making the total county population about 2,700.

With the arrival of some well-heeled subdivision developers, the logging-ranching community would undergo a major change… doubling its population over the next 20 years… well on its way to becoming a suburban retirement community.

But back in 1992, the community of Pagosa Springs was dragging itself out of a frightening local economic depression. Various subdivision developers had platted 30 square miles or so of rural residential lots since the late 1960s, and many of the lots were now available at fire-sale prices. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the median home price in 1992 was about $104,000.

Over the next 10 years, two groups of newcomers bought up many of the enticingly priced lots, and many of them built homes, despite 30-year mortgage interest rates that hovered between 7 and 9 percent. The first group were retirees looking for a secluded (and inexpensive) rural community in which to spend their golden years. The secondary group were working class folks willing to take a pay cut from their big city jobs, in order to enjoy the recreation and small-town amenities offered by Pagosa Springs.

As a result of those demographic trends, the average age in Archuleta County gradually slid upwards, from 36 years in 1990, to 51 years in 2017. (Colorado Demographers Office data.) The median home price slid upwards as well, from about $104,000 to about $410,000. (Current median listed home price, September 25, 2017, Zillow website.)

What we have, in Pagosa Springs in 2017, is an “out-of-balance” demographic mix — too many old people and not enough young people to maintain a healthy, growing economy.

The Town Council is aware of this imbalance. The development of affordable housing is one of their primary goals for 2018, as noted in the quote that began today’s installment.

The residents of the Alpha subdivision may be aware of this imbalance as well, but the ones that testified at Mr. Dunn’s annexation hearing could not stomach the idea that 30 small houses might be built on the outskirts of their rural, sparsely-developed neighborhood.

The foggy question that still hung over us, however, concerned the claim made by Ms. Wetzel and others. Did the ‘Declaration of Restrictions’ indeed forbid the type of residential development proposed by Mr. Dunn? Or did it actually allow for such a development?

I went searching for the facts, hoping to find them online. Many of our subdivision associations have public websites, where residents and potential residents can download and study the covenants, restrictions, bylaws and board meeting minutes of the association. (Some examples: Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Loma Linda Homeowners Association, Timber Ridge Homeowners Association, Eaton Estates Homeowners Association…)

Alas, I was unable to find any digital confirmation that the Alpha Property Owners Association actually exists.

Read Part Three…