PHOTO ESSAY: 2017 ‘Passport to Pagosa’ Wine & Food Fest

Color Me Festive” played out wonderfully for the 32nd Annual Pagosa Springs Colorfest. The Passport to Pagosa Wine and Food Festival kicked off the weekend and the sold-out crowd happily devoured the culinary delights from several local eateries — and became “super tasters” of the fine wines. The variety was impressive and the pours were generous. (I wonder how many headaches?)

Good company, comfortable weather and great libations make for a quality evening — for sure.

Plenty of visitors and locals alike, enjoyed themselves and that talented musician Bob Hemenger just made it even better.

Contest winners:

Best Vegetarian – SkinnyMeenee Rolls by Mee Hmong Cuisine

Alley House won Most Flavorful AND Most Original with their Greek Nachos

Best decorated Station went to Choke Cherry Tree

Best Sweet was Jily’s CheeseCake from Peak Deli

Big prize was The People’s Choice Award… and Alley House received the honors.

Thank You for yet another successful Chamber Event that welcomes visitors to the community and promotes the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County Business.

More Colorfest photos are available HERE.