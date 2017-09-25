OPINION: Why Sen. Gardner is Bringing Healthcare Repeal Back from the Dead

By Eric Walker

In July, Senator Cory Gardner and his fellow Republicans came within one vote of realizing their dream of throwing millions of people off of their health insurance and raising premiums by repealing the Affordable Care Act.

After the effort failed, conventional wisdom was that the GOP dream of taking insurance away from millions was finally, thankfully dead.

That’s why so many were puzzled when Republicans in Washington suddenly resurrected their repeal effort.

Enter Senator Gardner to shed some light on why Republicans jumped back on the repeal train.

From last week’s New York Times:

WASHINGTON — As more than 40 subdued Republican senators lunched on Chick-fil-A at a closed-door session last week, Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado painted a dire picture for his colleagues. Campaign fund-raising was drying up, he said, because of the widespread disappointment among donors over the inability of the Republican Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act or do much of anything else…

Mr. Gardner is in charge of his party’s midterm re-election push, and he warned that donors of all stripes were refusing to contribute another penny until the struggling majority produced some concrete results.

“Donors are furious,” one person knowledgeable about the private meeting quoted Mr. Gardner as saying. “We haven’t kept our promise.”

So let’s get this straight — Gardner voted for a bill that would throw millions of Americans off of their health insurance and increase premiums… and his chief concern is what the donors will think?

Eric Walker is Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee.