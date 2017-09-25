EDITORIAL: The Selling of the New Jail, Part Four

Read Part One

The indigenous approach requires problems to be handled in their entirety. Conflicts are not fragmented, nor is the process compartmentalized into pre-adjudication, pretrial, adjudication, and sentencing stages. These hinder the resolution process for victims and offenders and delay the restoration of relationships and communal harmony.

— National Institute of Justice

Among certain Native American tribes, crimes were viewed in a holistic manner — as damaging to the fabric of tribal relationships. As such, the most important idea, when addressing a crime, was not “punishment of the offender” but rather, “healing the injury” and restoring balance.

From the above quoted National Institute of Justice website:

The center of the circle represents the underlying issues that need to be resolved to attain peace and harmony for the individuals and the community. The continuum represents the entire process, from disclosure of problems, to discussion and resolution, to making amends and restoring relationships.

Archuleta County Deputy Randy Martin, speaking at the public information event hosted by Carl and Carol Mellberg on September 19, told us that the County currently houses 25 inmates at the La Plata County jail. But he feels that the proposed 54-bed jail in Harman Park — the subject of a $26.6 million tax increase — would not be big enough.

“We need a little bit bigger facility, to be perfectly honest, because in another four or five years, we’re going to be looking for more housing. When I worked in Albuquerque, we built a new facility in 2001 that was supposed to house 750 inmates. By 2004, we were at 1,150… So that’s how fast the crime wave is going through the United States…”

Unfortunately, Deputy Martin’s claim does not align with the data provided in 2015 by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s office. That data shows a significant drop in the number of inmates housed in Archuleta County following the legalization of marijuana in 2012. (Click here for details about that decline.)

Nevertheless, Archuleta County needs a jail, because the fact remains: certain people in our community go through phases in their lives, when they pose a threat to themselves or others — and our governments have not yet come up with a more effective and humane way to handle some of those community members, beyond locking them up in concrete and steel cages.

No doubt many Pagosa Springs voters will agree with Deputy Martin — that we are going to need a really big jail in the near future due to a crime wave spreading like wildfire through the nation.

From a July 2017 Denver Post article:

Crime rates dropped or remained static in many of the nation’s 30 largest cities last year, but in Colorado the crime rate per 100,000 people spiked by 3.4 percent, fueled by a rise in auto thefts, rape, murder and robbery.

Colorado’s crime-rate increase in 2016 was more than 11 times the 0.3 percent average increase reported in the 30 largest cities in the nation, according to the Brennan Center for Justice…

The most dramatic increase in crime categories in Colorado, the report says, was in the number of motor vehicle thefts — up 22 percent to 19,430 in 2016 from 15,932 in 2015.

As we can see from the above Denver Post graphic, the number of auto thefts in 2016 in the state was slightly higher than in 2007, when the Colorado economy seemed destined to grow forever at a fabulous rate. The rate fell significantly in 2008 and stayed low all through the Great Recession. As the Colorado economy rebounded, so did the rate of auto thefts in the state.

Is there a connection here? Good economy, higher crime rate?

We can wonder about that. And another thing we can wonder about is the fact that, in January 2016, the Board of County Commissioners were presented a plan to accommodate our Justice facilities — Courts, Sheriff and Jail — by expanding our current downtown Courthouse. Estimated cost: about $20 million.

Commissioners Steve Wadley and Clifford Lucero instead went with a $27 million plan on Hot Springs Boulevard. (Commissioner Michael Whiting opposed that choice.) Commissioner Lucero explained to us, last summer, that a 15-month search for the best, most affordable location had not affected his ideas in the slightest:

“I want to read this option again. ‘Option 1. A new 40-50 bed Detention Center, Sheriff’s and Courts on Hot Springs Boulevard. Extensive remodeling of the existing building for the Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor and DHS.’

“That’s where I started at, 15 months ago, and that’s where I’m at today. I haven’t changed my mind… I’m not changing boats in midstream. I’ve stayed the course, the whole time since the beginning. And I’m still there…

“We’ve heard now that we can get a facility like this built for, let’s say, $13 to $16 million. We don’t need to be exact…”

The actual estimate was $27 million — with no remodeling whatsoever of the existing Courthouse included. Mr. Lucero’s stubbornness and failure to involve the community in the planning process, has — in my humble opinion — helped destroy the public’s trust in the BOCC.

Mr. Lucero did, indeed, stick to his guns, in spite of everything. But he was term limited, and his seat on the BOCC was assumed by Ronnie Maez, last January — and now, with a slightly different BOCC composition, the Hot Springs Boulevard opinion was rejected, and replaced with an $18-million proposal that no longer includes one-third of the original plan: the Courts.

The old BOCC made a bad decision, choosing Hot Springs Boulevard in 2016.

The new BOCC made an equally bad decision, to propose a solution that does not address the Courts nor the conditions in the existing Courthouse, and raises our taxes by $26.6 million to build an oversized Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office.

The new BOCC could have done the right thing — financially — and taken a serious look at helping to revitalize our struggling downtown by thoroughly renovating and expanding the existing Courthouse, for essentially the same money they now want to spend on a separate jail that will require transporting inmates back and forth to downtown. The renovation project could easily have included a parking garage to provide much needed parking options downtown. By embracing renovation and preservation of an existing historic building, the BOCC could have accessed historic preservation funding.

Apparently, none of these ideas were considered by the two commissioners — Wadley and Maez — who voted in August to put this poorly-conceived, $26.6 million tax increase on the ballot. Now we, the voting public, have only two choices: ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’

Too bad we never had a chance to participate in the decision-making process, as a community. Maybe we could have started the healing process of restoring relationships.