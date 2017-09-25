EDITORIAL: Sitting Ducks… in a Fog, Part One

I’ve never been a bird hunter, but I imagine ducks are easier to shoot if they are sitting quietly in a pond — instead of flying across the sky at 35 miles per hour.

But in either situation — flying or sitting — a thick layer of fog would surely make hunting more difficult.

It was hard to tell, at the Thursday, September 21 Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting, exactly who were the ducks, and who were the hunters. Maybe all of us were the ducks, on both sides of the Council table?

A lot of people — about 45, by my count — sat quietly, for hours, while the Council deliberated upon two controversial annexation requests. Making an exception, of course, for the folks who stood quietly for hours, due to the lack of sufficient chairs.

And the fog? A confusing soup of conflicting claims from proponent and opponents of the annexations — all delivered respectfully and thoughtfully.

The Town Council normally meets in the Council Chambers in Town Hall, but due to the contentious nature of these annexation requests, the meeting had been moved to the Ross Aragon Community Center, to accommodate the large number of concerned citizens. The Town of Pagosa Springs hasn’t seen a many annexation requests since the local real estate market went into a major tailspin, beginning in 2007. The Town had, however, annexed a fair number of subdivisions, proposed subdivisions, and individual parcels between 1994 and 2008. And like the two we heard about on Thursday evening, many of those earlier annexation proposals had also generated significant controversy.

Some of our local social conflicts result from the fact that the Town Land Use and Development Code is aimed at promoting “urban” development patterns — while the Archuleta County Land Use Code is focused on “suburban” and “agricultural” development patterns. The Town can legally annex County property into its political boundaries, if requested to do so by the property owners of the parcels in question. The County has no legal right to annex property away from the Town.

The annexation of a subdivision or parcel into the Town nearly always promises higher density — something that may be repugnant to nearby residents who’ve chosen to live in the more rural, unincorporated areas of the county. It’s the age-old lifestyle conflict described in the classic children’s story of the Country Mouse and the City Mouse. Or in this case, perhaps, between the Country Duck and the City Duck.

We would be tempted to presume that, on Thursday evening, the “hunters” were the two sets of property owners seeking to have their separate properties annexed into the Town of Pagosa Springs. One owner, Kelly Dunn, owns a 10-acre parcel just outside the Town boundary and bordering on the Harman Park subdivision. The parcel is also part of the Alpha subdivision.

The other owner is Continuing Life Community — a 501c3 non-profit corporation sponsored by the Sackman family, the same family that developed the luxurious Keyah Grande Ranch west of Aspen Springs many years ago. That five-acre parcel, likewise part of the Alpha subdivision, sits on Alpha Drive just a bit south of Walmart.

Neither the Sackmans nor Mr. Dunn were present at Thursday’s public hearing, but both parties had arranged for representation at the hearing. Representing Kelly Dunn was attorney Paul Kosnik, of the Durango law firm Eggleston Kosnik LLC. Continuing Life Community was represented by architect Brad Ash.

The audience — sitting, mostly — consisted mainly of residents from the Alpha subdivision, a fairly unique community in Pagosa Springs made up of mostly 5-acre and 10-acre parcels. Many of the Alpha property owners keep horses; many more enjoy the rural Colorado lifestyle where neighbors are few, and traffic is nearly non-existent.

We don’t often see folks from the Alpha subdivision at Town Council meetings. Although the subdivision is surrounded on three sides by urbanized (or soon to urbanize) Town properties, the Alpha community has thus far been successful at protecting the subdivision against encroachment by the urban intentions of the Town government, thanks in part to a 1969 “Declaration of Restrictions” that has seemingly helped discourage urban land uses.

Until Thursday.

Below is a modified Town’s 2009 Zoning Map, showing the various zoning districts in a variety of colors. Most the town is zoned ‘residential’ or ‘mixed use’ — ‘mixed use’ meaning a blend of residential and non-industrial commercial uses. We’ve modified the original map to also show the approximate boundaries of the unincorporated Alpha subdivision.

In the map below, we see, in purple, the two parcels that were being considered last week for annexation. The Continuing Life Community’s 5-acre parcel is on the left, a bit south of the Walmart store. Continuing Life is proposing to create a low-density housing complex to serve adults with developmental disabilities.

Kelly Dunn’s larger 10-acre parcel is near the top, center — just south of the Pagosa Bible Church which is part of the sparsely-developed Harman Park neighborhood. Harman Park was annexed by the Town about 10 years ago and zoned Mixed-Use Corridor and Low Density Residential. Mr. Dunn’s proposal is to construct about 30 small, “affordable housing” units on his 10 acres.

Both projects would be simplified if the properties can connect to the Town’s sewer system — and avoid the hassle of creating their own water treatment facilities. There are additional reasons, as well, for requesting the Town annexation.

The fog started rolling in immediately after Mayor Don Volger opened the floor to public comment on the Dunn annexation.

The Council was well aware that certain Alpha residents were going to speak in opposition to the two annexations, in defense of their rural lifestyles. The Town had received about 64 letters from Alpha residents, opposing the annexation and the resultant “re-zoning” that would necessarily follow. (Technically, this would not be a “re-zoning” because the Town would be zoning the properties for the first time. The old zoning designation is an Archuleta County designation, and the County uses a different, more “rural” zoning system.)

And as we listened, a Fog of Contention swirled around the Alpha Property Owners Association “Restrictions”…

Read Part Two, tomorrow…