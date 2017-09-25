‘Curtains Up Pagosa’ Scholarships Support Young Dancers

By Dale Johnson

Curtains Up Pagosa has just completed its sixth year of offering dance scholarships to students in Pagosa Springs. This year’s class was taught by the brilliant Casey Crow whose love of young people and the art of dance makes for a glorious combination! Casey spent time with her students teaching a variety of dance genres including classical, jazz, hip hop, broadway, tap, modern and a splash of ballet.

CUP started a dance program in memory of our beloved Cindy Gustafson, who never missed a CUP or high school production or concert. She was passionate about our performing arts programs and an endless supporter of mine and our organization. Our scholarship is called “Cindy’s Dance” and we are proud to continue this program.

The scholarship consists of 10 one hour lessons for each student. Our 2017 select students are: Cheyenne Todd, Emma Happ, Jessica Tanner, Maya Nasralla and Antonia Bussoli.

Thanks again to the talented Casey for another year of dance!