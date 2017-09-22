School Board Schedules Two Community Meetings for Facilities Discussion

By Brooks Lindner

The Archuleta School District board of directors will be holding a community meeting on Thursday, September 28. The board is seeking public input on the topic of school district facilities. There will be two meeting times at two different locations in order to give participants flexibility in providing feedback to the board.

The first meeting will take place from noon to 1:00pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The second meeting time and location is 5:30 to 6:30pm at Pagosa Bible Church, located at 209 Harman Park Drive behind the Wells Fargo Bank.

Food and child care will be available at both meetings. The meeting will include a brief presentation by board members followed by a question and answer session with participants. Discussion will be focused on facilities issues, and the board will not be addressing other topics at this meeting.

This meeting will be the first in a series of monthly community engagement meetings that the school board will be doing this school year to address district priorities. We hope to see you there.

Brooks Lindner is a member of the Archuleta School Board.