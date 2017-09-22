Colorado Hunting License Refunds for Hurricane, Wildfire Victims

By Travis Duncan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is issuing hunting license refunds and preference point restoration exceptions for hunters who had their Colorado hunts cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, or one of the many wildfires burning in our western states.

The fire exception is only for those wildfires burning outside the state of Colorado.

CPW Director Bob Broscheid said, “We’re making an emergency exception to our policy of only providing refunds 30 days prior to the start of the hunting season. We hope this provides some relief to the hurricane and fire victims, the first responders, and family members with their homes flooded.”

Requests for refunds are reviewed on a case-by-case basis and no refunds will be made for licenses that have been in the field. All refund requests must be submitted by January 31, 2018. Those affected should call Limited License Refund Coordinator Sarah Lovik at 303-291-7208.

When you call, be prepared to provide proof that you have been affected by the hurricanes or wildfires.

Acceptable documents include:

insurance claim number

FEMA number

copy of cancelled hotel or flight reservations

affidavit with signed narrative stating why you had to cancel your trip

